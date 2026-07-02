Continuous monsoon rains have hit Himachal Pradesh, leading to a significant drop in daytime temperatures. The IMD has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next few days, advising residents and tourists to remain vigilant.

Continuous monsoon rains lashed several parts of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, bringing a sharp fall in daytime temperatures and prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over the next few days.

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According to the morning weather bulletin issued by the Meteorological Centre, Shimla, southwest monsoon conditions remain favourable for further advancement over adjoining northern states, while an active weather system is expected to keep rainfall activity vigorous across Himachal Pradesh through the first week of July.

Rainfall and Temperature Impact

Among the highest rainfall recorded during the past 24 hours, Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district received 100.4 mm, followed by Kasauli with 86.0 mm and Dharampur with 83.4 mm. Several other parts of the state also experienced moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

The rainfall has led to a significant drop in daytime temperatures across the state. The IMD reported that maximum temperatures fell by 3°C to 8°C at most places, leaving them appreciably below normal for this time of the year. However, minimum temperatures remained largely unchanged and continued to hover around normal levels. The state's lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Kukumseri, where the mercury dipped to 9.4°C, while Una registered the highest maximum temperature at 32.2°C.

Thunderstorm and lightning activity was reported from Kangra, Jubbarhatti, and Bhuntar, reflecting the active monsoon conditions prevailing across the region.

IMD Forecast and Advisory

The Meteorological Centre attributed the ongoing weather activity to the interaction of a Western Disturbance, existing as a trough in the middle tropospheric westerlies, with an upper-air cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan and adjoining Punjab, creating favourable conditions for widespread rainfall over the state.

The IMD has issued a Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall Alert for July 2, 3, 5, and 6, warning that isolated areas may experience intense spells of rain. Widespread to fairly widespread rainfall is expected to continue during the coming days.

The weather department has advised residents, tourists, and commuters to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel to landslide-prone areas, and follow official weather advisories, as persistent rainfall could trigger landslides, flash floods, waterlogging, and disruptions to road connectivity and essential services in vulnerable parts of the state.