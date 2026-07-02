UP BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary said no one guilty in the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case would be spared, citing the SIT probe by the Yogi Adityanath govt. The SIT's scope and time have been increased, and 8 people are in jail.

BJP Defends Probe, Assures Action

Uttar Pradesh BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary on Thursday asserted that no one found guilty in the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case would be spared, stating that the Yogi Adityanath government had acted promptly by constituting a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and expanding the scope of its probe.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI here, Chaudhary dismissed criticism from opposition parties, saying it was their responsibility to raise questions but maintained that the government was committed to ensuring a thorough investigation. "The opposition has its own job, but if you look at it, since the day it became known, respected Yogi Adityanath ji formed SIT, and from the first day, he has been saying that. 8 people also had to go to jail. And now we have increased the scope of SIT; we have increased its time. Whoever is guilty will not be spared," Chaudhary told ANI.

His remarks come amid an intensifying political row over allegations of misappropriation of donations received at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured strict action against those responsible, stating that no one would be allowed to "play with the faith of Hindus." He said the government would take decisive action against the culprits while accusing opposition parties of attempting to mislead the public on the issue.

Opposition Alleges Betrayal

The controversy has triggered sharp political exchanges, with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleging that the BJP had betrayed both Lord Ram and the Constitution, while Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal accused the ruling party of exploiting Sanatan and Lord Ram for political gain.

Investigation Progress

Meanwhile, the SIT probing the alleged embezzlement has been granted a 15-day extension to complete its investigation. Officials said the additional time would enable investigators to examine every aspect of the case and ensure a comprehensive probe.

On June 29, an Ayodhya court remanded all accused in the case to 14-day judicial custody following an intensive investigation into alleged financial irregularities involving temple donations. The case began after an FIR was registered on June 25. Subsequently, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra resigned, taking moral responsibility for the controversy. Police have recorded Champat Rai's statement, while statements of other Trust office-bearers may also be recorded as the investigation progresses.