TTD issues more SSD tokens, darshan tickets with surge in footfall

The TTD is slowly returning to normalcy after being hit due to Covid-19 restrictions. With a slow increase in the number of devotees visiting Tirupati, the TTD has been making extra arrangements to accommodate additional visitors.

Tirumala: With the slump in Covid cases in the State and surge in footfall, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to increase the issuance of Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens and Rs 300 darshan tickets. The tickets issued for darshan of Lord Venkateswara will be available from 9 am on Wednesday.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will issue 25,000 tickets a day. As many as 20,000 Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens per day will be available for common pilgrims in offline mode at all the TTD counters in Tirupati. These tokens will be issued a day in advance on the first-come-first-served basis.

The TTD has also decided to provide additional 13,000 online tickets of Rs 300 special entry darshan a day for the period between February 24 and 28, besides 5,000 offline Slotted Sarva Darshan tokens for February 26 to 28.

The number of devotees having darshan of the Lord increased from over 29,000 on February 1 to 39,619 on February 21.

In its recent Trust Board meeting, the TTD decided to increase the issuance of SSD tokens and Seegra Darshan tickets both online and offline and bring back the total number of devotees having darshan of the Lord a day to pre-Covid times.

