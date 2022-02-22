  • Facebook
    Maha Shivratri 2022: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Kangana Ranaut, 6 celebs who perform Shiva pooja

    First Published Feb 22, 2022, 2:56 PM IST
    Take a look at how celebrities have celebrated Maha Shivratri in the past

    Maha Shivaratri, an auspicious Hindu festival falls on March 1 this year. The term Shivratri is an amalgamation of two words, Shiv and Ratri, where Shiv means 'Lord Shiva' and Ratri means night. 
     

    Every year, Mahashivratri is celebrated as the conjunction of the forces of Shiva and Shakti. On this day, Lord Shiva's devotees worship their God, observe a strict fast, and do various religious activities to please Lord Shiva and do Parana on the following day i.e, Chaturdashi. Likewise, our movie actors also follow the same and go to temples and do pooja; take a look at a few of them.
     

    Last year, Rakul Preet Singh, Manchu Lakshmi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her bestie Shilpa Reddy flew down to Coimbatore and took part in the Maha Shivratri celebration at Isha Yoga Foundation.

    Actress Kajal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu were seen posing along with Lord Shiva's statue at Isha Yoga Foundation.

    Last year, Kangana Ranaut visited a temple and shared a glimpse of it on Twitter. She wrote in Hindi, “"महाशिवरात्रि की शुभकामनाएँ #महाशिवरात्रि #Mahashivratri." 

    In 2021, Rakul Preet Singh flew down to Coimbatore at Isha Yoga Foundation with other celebs to take part at Maha Shiva Arati. 

    Mohit Raina became a household name with his role of Lord Shiva in Mahadev in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev was seen doing pooja on Shivaratri. 

    Mouni Roy can be seen praying as she sits dressed in traditional outfits. The actress had once played the role of Goddess Sati on the popular TV show Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev,

    Last year, Akshay Kumar shared this picture wrote, “This Maha Shivratri, may Lord Shiva bless you and your family with peace and prosperity.”

    Jacky Bhagnani once shared this picture and wrote, "Har Har Mahadev! May Lord Shiva bless us with peace and prosperity."

