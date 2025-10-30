To include Chhath Mahaparva in the UNESCO intangible cultural heritage list and promote the heritage and history of the festival, the Central government will organise a public competition to encourage newer artists and songs on Chhath, PM Modi said.

As part of a national initiative to include Chhath Mahaparva in the UNESCO intangible cultural heritage list and promote the heritage and history of the festival, the Central government will organise a public competition to encourage newer artists and songs on Chhath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday. Addressing an election rally in Muzaffarpur, the Prime Minister said the competition winner will be decided by the public, and the winners will be recognised just before next year's Chhath festival.

"The youth learns the traditions of Chhath Mahaparva from the elders through songs. With that in mind, to give strength, along with multiple artists, we will organise a competition of Chhath songs," PM Modi said during an election rally in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

With the competition, which will be open to people from all languages, and will promote newer artists and newer songs.

"So that new artists, new bhakti, new emotions are shown, and people from all over the country from all languages would get an opportunity to compete. In this the public will choose which songs they like. The top songs, the lyricists, the singers, will be given awards and honoured," he said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted India's efforts to get Chhath included in the UNESCO intangible cultural heritage list.

"After Chhatth Mahaparva, this is my first public assembly. Chhath Mahaparva is the country and Bihar's pride. World over, Chhath Mahaparva is celebrated. Chhathi Maiya puja is the festival of our heritage. That is why our government is trying to make sure that the world, too, learns from its values. Our government is trying to have the Chhath Mahaparva included on the UNESCO World Intangible Cultural Heritage List. Now, will every Bihari be proud of this or not? When its name will be written in the world's list, won't people feel good?" PM Modi said.

Chhath Puja is a festival dedicated to the Sun God, celebrated not just in India but around the world. This will not be the first Indian festival to be recognised by UNESCO, as Durga Puja was included in the list in 2021.

Chhath, the festival of benediction to Lord Surya (the Sun), begins on Karthik Shukla Chaturthi and ends on Shukla Saptami according to the lunar calendar. Traditional offerings such as Thekuwa, Khajuri, and Kasar, along with dry fruits, fruits, and flowers, are prepared in baskets known as Dhakri.

Devotees especially fast and worship the sun for the long lives and well-being of their family members, also praying for their expectations and efforts to come true. Chhath is celebrated for all members of the family. The Hindu religion adores and respects Lord Sun, who, at the time of Chhath, is also called Chhatti Mata, the Goddess of Chhath.

