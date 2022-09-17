Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi's cheetah release 'tamasha' orchestrated to avoid national issues: Congress

    Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "The Prime Minister rarely acknowledges the importance of continuity in governance. The tamasha orchestrated by the Prime Minister today is unwarranted and is yet another distraction from pressing national issues and the Bharat Jodo Yatra."
     

    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 17, 2022, 1:29 PM IST

    The Congress called Prime Minister Narendra Modi's release of cheetahs in a Madhya Pradesh national park a 'tamasha,' which he orchestrated as another diversion from pressing national issues and the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

    Congress general secretary and in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, also claimed that the Prime Minister "rarely acknowledges continuity in governance," citing the Cheetah project as the latest example.

    "The Prime Minister rarely acknowledges continuity in governance. The Cheetah project dates back to my visit to Capetown on April 25, 2010, is the most recent example," Ramesh, the Environment and Forest Minister from 2009 to 2011, stated in a tweet.

     

     

    "The tamasha orchestrated by the Prime Minister today is unwarranted and is yet another distraction from pressing national issues and the Bharat Jodo Yatra," he said.

    When tigers were first relocated to Panna and Sariska in 2009-11, many doomsayers, according to Ramesh, added that they were proven wrong.

    "On the Cheetah project, similar predictions are being made. The professionals involved are exceptional, and I wish the project every success!" he stated.

    Modi on Saturday released cheetahs flown in from Namibia into a special enclosure at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP). He also used a professional camera to photograph the cheetahs after release.

    On Saturday morning, eight cheetahs were flown from Namibia to Gwalior as part of the cheetah reintroduction programme.

    Two Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters later transported the animals to the KNP in the Sheopur district. Two of these cheetahs were released into an enclosure at the KNP by the prime minister, who was celebrating his birthday. In 2009, the 'African Cheetah Introduction Project in India' was conceived.

    Officials said the COVID-19 pandemic had hampered plans to introduce the big cat into the KNP by November last year.

    (With inputs from PTI)

