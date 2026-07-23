Tripura CM Manik Saha inaugurated the seven-day Kharchi Puja, highlighting its role in uniting tribal and non-tribal communities. He stated the govt is committed to preserving the heritage of the Chaturdash Devta Temple and developing it as a tourism hub.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said that the Chaturdash Devta Temple is one of the most important religious tourism centres in Tripura and that the government is working to preserve its heritage while taking development forward. "The traditional Kharchi Puja has now become a gathering place for people from all sections of society, cutting across caste and tribal communities," he said. Saha said this while inaugurating the seven-day traditional Kharchi Puja and fair at the premises of the Chaturdash Devta Temple in Khayerpur.

A Universal Festival of Harmony

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, CM Saha said, "Today, I pay my deepest respects to the Chaturdash Devta and wish happiness, peace, good health, prosperity and the all-round welfare of the people of Tripura. The main purpose of Kharchi Puja is to purify Mother Earth and attain virtue. Kharchi Puja is not just a religious festival; it is a shining symbol of Tripura's history, culture, spiritual consciousness, harmony and unity among the state's tribal and non-tribal communities. It is one of the oldest traditional and universal religious festivals of Tripura. We know that this puja began with the worship of the fourteen deities, the family deities of the royal family, but today it has become a universal festival of the people of Tripura."

History and Rituals of Kharchi Puja

The Chief Minister said that every year, Kharchi Puja is held on the Shukla Ashtami of the month of Ashadh. Various religious rituals, fairs and cultural activities are organised on the occasion. "Long ago, there was no bridge over the Howrah River, so people had to travel by boat. Many accidents also occurred during those journeys. Yet, people from all over the state participated in this puja regardless of caste, religion or creed. During this seven-day-long puja and fair, people from different states and even other countries gather here, making it a vibrant meeting place. It is mentioned in the Rajmala that the fourteen deities are the family deities of the royal family. The Kharchi Puja is performed by the Chantai. Under the leadership of the chief priest, or Chantai, this centuries-old Kharchi Puja is celebrated with great reverence while following all the prescribed rituals. These fourteen deities are Har, Uma, Hari, Lakshmi, Saraswati, Kartik, Ganesha, Brahma, Prithvi, Samudra, Ganga, Agni, Kamdev and Himadri. Har, Uma and Hari are worshipped throughout the year, while the remaining deities are worshipped on Shukla Ashtami," Saha said.

Festival Details and Theme for 2026

During the discussion, Saha also said that unity in diversity is one of Tripura's greatest strengths. "We are proud of this. Every year, this festival strengthens the sense of brotherhood among people of different languages, cultures and communities. It promotes cultural exchange and strengthens social bonds. This year's Kharchi Festival 2026 begins today and will continue for seven days until July 28. The theme of this year's Kharchi Mela is 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'. I thank the fair committee for taking the initiative to spread the message of environmental protection and greening among the people. Today, about 22 exhibition stalls have been opened here. Various cultural programmes will also be organised, with renowned and talented artists from different places presenting their performances. This will further strengthen the state's cultural heritage," he said.

Development and Religious Tourism

He also said that Chaturdash Devta Bari is today one of the most important religious tourism centres in Tripura. "The Tourism Department has taken initiatives to provide modern facilities to tourists and pilgrims while preserving the heritage of the temple. Steps have also been taken to enhance the attraction of this temple for visitors. Thousands of tourists now visit this place every year. The government is committed to taking development forward while preserving its heritage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also given special importance to the preservation and development of heritage," he added. (ANI)