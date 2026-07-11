Tripura CM Manik Saha chaired a high-level meeting to review the state's preparedness for floods and waterlogging. He directed departments to ensure close coordination, effective early warning systems, and swift response to any emergency.

Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 11 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the state's preparedness for potential flooding and waterlogging, underscoring his government's commitment to protecting lives and property during the rainy season, as per the release.

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The meeting, held at the TIFT Conference Hall in Agartala, focused on strengthening flood management measures in the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) area and other vulnerable parts of the state. Senior officials from various departments reviewed preparedness plans, precautionary measures, and strategies to tackle any emergency arising from heavy rainfall.

CM Stresses on Proactive Approach and Coordination

Highlighting the need for a proactive approach, the Chief Minister directed all concerned departments to maintain close coordination, ensure the effectiveness of early warning systems, and remain fully prepared to respond swiftly to any flood-related emergency.

CM Saha emphasised that safeguarding the lives and property of citizens during the monsoon remains the government's highest priority. He instructed the administration to stay on constant alert and work in close coordination with all stakeholder agencies to ensure timely intervention wherever required.

The Chief Minister also stressed the importance of ensuring comprehensive preparedness for waterlogging mitigation, rescue operations, relief distribution, and other emergency response measures so that any adverse situation can be managed efficiently with minimum disruption to public life.

Proactive Disaster Management Strategy

The review meeting reflects the Tripura government's proactive disaster management strategy under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, with a focus on preparedness, inter-departmental coordination, and timely action to mitigate the impact of potential floods during the ongoing monsoon season. (ANI)