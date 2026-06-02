Unakoti DM Megha Jain emphasized creating market linkages for products by Self-Help Groups at a Buyer-Seller Meet, urging traders to support rural women entrepreneurs by procuring their diverse range of quality goods for retail.

In a major initiative aimed at strengthening rural livelihoods and promoting women-led enterprises, District Magistrate and Collector of Unakoti, Megha Jain, on Monday, emphasised the need for robust market linkages for products manufactured by Self-Help Groups (SHGs) during a special Buyer-Seller Meet organised by the Unakoti District Mission Management Unit of the Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM). The event, held at the Conference Hall of the District Magistrate's Office, brought together representatives of SHGs from Kailashahar and Kumarghat subdivisions, local traders, buyers, and district officials. Additional District Magistrate Sagar Shobhan Debnath was also present.

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DM Highlights Quality of SHG Products

Addressing the gathering, DM Megha Jain highlighted the remarkable efforts of SHG women in producing a diverse range of products, including soaps, green tea, sanitary pads, toys, garments, eco-friendly bags made from water hyacinth, bamboo shoots, pineapple products, baby corn, and cleaning materials.

"Our sisters are continuously learning new skills and creating quality products. However, true women's empowerment can only be achieved when these products find the right buyers and sustainable markets," the DM said. The District Magistrate appealed to local traders and business establishments to procure SHG products and make them available through their retail outlets, thereby creating a reliable market ecosystem for rural women entrepreneurs.

Governor's Livelihood Augmentation Initiative

Earlier in April, Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu distributed ducklings to women members of Self Help Groups (SHGs) at Lok Bhawan, aiming to strengthen rural livelihoods and promote sustainable income generation. The distribution programme covered five SHGs under the Old Agartala RD Block and was organised as part of livelihood augmentation initiatives undertaken by the Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission.

The Governor lauded the mission's efforts in creating employment opportunities and enhancing income avenues for rural communities.CEO of TRLM Tarit Kanti Chakma, West Tripura District Magistrate and Collector Vishal Kumar, along with other officials, were present during the programme. (ANI)