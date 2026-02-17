The United Movement Committee for Roman Script (UMCRS), a joint student body in Tripura, held a press meet in Agartala to outline its demands and future actions for adopting the Roman script for the indigenous Kokborok language.

UMCRS Press Meet on Roman Script Demand

The United Movement Committee for Roman Script (UMCRS), a joint movement committee jointly initiated by Twipra Students' Federation (TSF) and Tipra Indigenous Students' Federation (TISF), held a press meet on Sunday and briefed on their demand, expectations, and the current status of its movement concerning the adoption of the Roman script. The press meet was convened at Manikya Court (North Gate) in Agartala at 6:30 pm, where leaders of the committee addressed the media and highlighted key issues related to their ongoing campaign.

Speaking to the media, John Debbarma, Convenor of the UMCRS, elaborated on the objectives of the movement and discussed the committee's demands and future course of action. During the press interaction, the committee appealed to media organisations for comprehensive coverage and wider publicity of their cause, emphasising the importance of public awareness and dialogue on the issue. The UMCRS, formed through a joint initiative of TSF and TISF, continues to advocate for its demands while engaging with stakeholders and the public through such outreach programmes.

Decades-Old Demand Peaks Ahead of Elections

The demand for Roman Script for Kokborok, the widely spoken indigenous language of all 19 tribes of Tripura, has been raised for decades by various organisations, and at present, ahead of the TTAADC election, the issue has reached its peak. In various sub-divisional towns & districts, TISF (Tripura Indigenous Student Federation) members formed a human chain and raised the demand.

The script issue is not new. Two separate commissions were constituted in 1990 and 2004 to examine the matter, but a permanent resolution remains elusive. As political temperature rises in the state, the Kokborok script controversy continues to be a sensitive and significant issue, reflecting broader debates over identity, education, and cultural preservation in Tripura. (ANI)