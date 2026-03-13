Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi announced that 95% of the party's candidate list for the upcoming Assembly elections is final. The party also welcomed former AGP leader Jayanta Khaound, citing a wave of change against CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Congress Finalises 95% of Assam Candidate List

Following the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi announced that the party has finalised 95 per cent of its candidate list for the upcoming Assembly elections. He noted that the list is expected to be released by tomorrow and added that the party would soon hold discussions to finalise the remaining seats. "We have discussed about 95 per cent of the seats of Aasam. The list may come tomorrow. We will soon discuss the remaining seats also," said Gogoi.

The leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, along with the party's national president, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Thursday chaired the Congress Central Election Committee meeting, ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.

Former AGP Leader Joins Congress

In a separate development, Congress on Monday received a boost in Assam ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, as former Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) national finance secretary Jayanta Khaound joined the party along with some other leaders.

Khaound was formally inducted into the Congress at the party headquarters here in the presence of senior leaders, including Assam in-charge and AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh Alwar, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Congress senior observer for Assam D K Shivakumar, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi and national secretary Manoj Chauhan.

Welcoming Khaound into the party, Gogoi said the entry of a grassroots leader like him reflects "growing public discontent in Assam against the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma".

He said there is a rising wave of political change in Assam. (ANI)