Himachal Pradesh government assures adequate LPG stock is available, dismissing fears of a shortage. Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta stated panic booking by consumers caused server issues, not a lack of supply, with 73,000 cylinders in stock.

Amid concerns over LPG availability in Himachal Pradesh, the state government on Friday assured that there is no panic situation and adequate stocks of cylinders are available across the state.Speaking to ANI in Shimla, Chief Secretary of Himachal Pradesh Sanjay Gupta said that panic booking by consumers had created temporary pressure on the servers of oil marketing companies. "We don't have any panic situation right now, but people are panicking. Because of that, they are trying to book their gas as soon as possible, and due to this, the servers of oil marketing companies are facing some problems. We are sorting that out," Gupta said.He informed that sufficient LPG stock is currently available in the state. According to the Chief Secretary, around 73,000 domestic LPG cylinders and 10,000 commercial cylinders are presently available, while additional supplies are on the way. "As far as availability is concerned, 73,000 LPG cylinders are available for domestic use, and 10,000 cylinders are available commercially, and the rest are on the way. There shouldn't be any major problem for consumers," he added.Gupta further said that alternative energy sources have also been allowed temporarily following directions from the Central Pollution Control Board, which will help ease the demand pressure. "Earlier, some alternative energy sources were not allowed to operate, but now they have been opened. That will also become an additional source of energy," he said.He also stated that the government is taking steps to increase commercial LPG availability by diverting some private domestic cylinder supplies toward commercial use. "Our government is diversifying by around 20 per cent and shifting private domestic cylinders toward commercial consumers so that commercial establishments get more access to LPG," he said.The Chief Secretary added that the government is also using diplomatic channels to ensure a smooth energy supply and improve availability in the coming days.Warning against hoarding and black marketing, he said strict action would be taken if any complaint is received. "If any such complaint comes to our knowledge regarding hoarding or black marketing, all oil marketing agencies are covered under the relevant act and action will be taken," Gupta said. (ANI)