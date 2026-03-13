Akasa Air and Noida International Airport (NIA) have announced a strategic partnership. Akasa will establish its first Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility at the airport, a move aimed at making NIA a leading MRO hub in India.

In a significant milestone for India's aviation sector, Noida International Airport (NIA) and Akasa Air announced a strategic partnership to establish Akasa Air's first Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility at the upcoming Noida International Airport on Thursday.

A Landmark Agreement for Aviation Growth

As per the joint release, this collaboration reflects a shared commitment to strengthening India's aviation infrastructure and positioning NIA as one of the country's leading MRO hubs.

Under the agreement, Akasa Air will operate a state-of-the-art MRO facility within the airport premises, offering advanced MRO services at Noida International Airport, supporting a broad spectrum of aircraft maintenance activities and ensuring high standards of operational efficiency and safety.

The MRO facility will enhance operational efficiency, generate local employment opportunities and foster skill development in the region. This partnership marks a major step in shaping an integrated aviation ecosystem that supports long-term industry growth and contributes to the regional economy.

Supporting India's Self-Reliance in Aviation

Aligned with the vision of the Government of India and Government of Uttar Pradesh to develop Noida International Airport as a key MRO hub, this collaboration marks an important step toward strengthening India's self-reliance in aviation maintenance services while advancing innovation and operational excellence across the sector.

Leadership Perspectives on the Partnership

"Akasa Air's decision to establish its first MRO facility in India at Noida International Airport is a strong endorsement of our vision to build a world-class aviation hub for India," said Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer, Noida International Airport. "This partnership will not only enhance India's MRO capabilities but also create opportunities for skill development and employment in the region."

Commenting on the partnership, Vinay Dube, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Akasa Air, said, "Our partnership with Noida International Airport reflects how we think about building Akasa for the long term. As India's aviation market continues to grow at an unprecedented pace, developing strong domestic MRO capabilities will be critical for airlines to operate efficiently and reliably at scale. For Akasa, investing early in this capability is part of a disciplined approach to growth, strengthening our operational backbone while contributing to the development of a more self-reliant aviation ecosystem in India." (ANI)