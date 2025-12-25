Tripura CM Manik Saha said patient outflow for treatment has reduced, introducing the Inter-Departmental Referral System (IDRS). He spoke at the National Dentist Day event, highlighting significant improvements in the state's health services.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said that the tendency of patients to go outside the state for treatment has reduced significantly, and for the convenience of patients, the Inter-Departmental Referral System (IDRS) has now been introduced.

The Chief Minister said this while inaugurating National Dentist Day-2025 and the 24th Annual Conference of the Indian Dental Association (IDA), Tripura State Branch, at Pragya Bhavan in Agartala on Wednesday.

Celebrating National Dentist Day

Speaking at the event, Saha said that December 24 marks the birthday of eminent dentist Padma Bhushan Rafiuddin Ahmed. "It was decided to celebrate December 24 as National Dentist Day at a meeting of the Indian Dental Association held in Jaipur on January 17, 2016. As per that decision, the day is being observed today. The main objective is to highlight the importance of dental health in overall well-being and to create awareness about the need for regular dental check-ups," he said.

Saha said that the role of dental surgeons in this regard is very significant. "One of the objectives of this day is to inform people about the role of dental surgeons. Therefore, it would be better if initiatives like these are taken not only today but also on other occasions," he added.

From Dentist to Chief Minister

The Chief Minister said that one of the ways to stay free from stress is to smile. "And dental surgeons play an important role in this. Teeth are very important for all of us. They are also useful for self-defence. In the history of India, no dental surgeon has become a Chief Minister. But I have become one. That is why the opposition often questions how a dentist can run a state," Saha said.

Vision for a 'New Tripura'

During the discussion, the Chief Minister also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking the country forward. "He is envisioning the creation of a new India. We are also trying to build a new Tripura in that direction," he said.

State Health Services See Major Upgrades

Saha said that forensic odontology plays an important role in dentistry. Through it, unidentified bodies can be identified. Victims of plane crashes, tsunamis, or other disasters can be identified through forensic odontology using dental records.

The Chief Minister, who is also the Health Minister, said that there has been tremendous improvement in the state's health services. "Keeping patients in mind, the number of beds at GB Hospital has been doubled, and another 100 beds will be added. For patient convenience, the Inter-Departmental Referral System (IDRS) has been introduced. With the assistance of SHIJA Hospital in Manipur, five kidney transplants have been successfully carried out in the state," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the government is working for the people with a humane approach. The function was attended by several distinguished guests, including Health Department Secretary Kiran Gitte, National Health Mission Mission Director Saju Wahid, Health Department Director Debashree Debbarma and other eminent doctors.

