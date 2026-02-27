Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav visited Chandra Shekhar Azad's birthplace in Alirajpur on his 95th death anniversary. He paid floral tribute at his statue, visited 'Azad Smriti Mandir', and addressed a public gathering honouring his sacrifice.

CM Yadav Pays Homage at Azad's Birthplace

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reached the birthplace of freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad situated in Alirajpur district on Friday and paid floral tribute to his statue on his 95th death anniversary.

CM Yadav visited Azad's Kutiya, 'Azad Smriti Mandir', located at Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar in the district and offered homage by garlanding his statue. He also took the stock of an exhibition displayed at the site showcasing the life and contributions of the freedom fighter.

'Proud Son of Madhya Pradesh'

The Chief Minister also addressed a public gathering on the occasion and remembered Azad's sacrifice and described him as the proud son of Madhya Pradesh.

"Today, I visited the birthplace of our freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad and remembered the virtues of the freedom fighters and his sacrifice. He was a brave revolutionary who made his identity across the world. I am happy that heroes of our tribal region fought against the britishers for the independence of the nation and their contribution is incomparable. I pay my tributes to them," CM Yadav told reporters.

Chandra Shekhar Azad: A Revolutionary's Life

Chandrasekhar Azad was a revolutionary who formed and oversaw a group of young people involved in the freedom movement. Azad was instrumental in reorganising the Hindustan Republican Association (HRA) following the deaths or imprisonments of the majority of its members. Azad had taken over the organisation after the death of its founder, Ram Prasad Bismil, another freedom fighter who was hanged by the British in 1927.

Known for his zeal to fight against the British government in India, Azad was the one who, in August 1925, pulled the emergency chain of the train from Shahjahanpur to Lucknow and looted the cash that was being transported. He was famous for his new phases of revolutionary activism against the British authorities.

Born in Madhya Pradesh on July 23, 1906, Azad died in Allahabad on February 27, 1931. Chandrashekhar Azad was inspired to fight for the country from a very young age and participated in the Non-Cooperation Movement at just 15 years old. He's famous for his slogan, "We will face the bullets of enemies. We were free, and we will remain free."