Maharashtra announced the 4th World Marathi Literature Conference with a Rs 100 crore budget to promote the language. The government will also teach Marathi to migrants and take action against those who insult the language, said Uday Samant.

Maharashtra Marathi Language Minister Uday Samant announced the launch of the 4th World Marathi Literature Conference on Friday, coinciding with the celebration of Marathi Language Day.

"The 4th World Marathi Literature Conference has been organised on the occasion of Marathi Language Day. This conference has been organised to promote Marathi and to increase awareness of the Marathi language among school and college students for future generations," Samant told reporters here.

"The first phase of this conference is expected to conclude by February 2027, with an estimated budget of around Rs 100 crores," he said.

Promoting Marathi and Upholding its Dignity

Samant emphasised that the Marathi Language Department will also work towards teaching the regional language to individuals coming to Maharashtra for employment opportunities. He warned that strict action would be taken against anyone found insulting Marathi.

"The Marathi Language Department will make efforts to teach Marathi to people coming to Maharashtra for employment. Action will be taken against those who insult Marathi," the minister said.

Rajya Sabha Polls Update

Speaking about the biennial polls for seven Rajya Sabha seats in Maharashtra, Samant said that there was "no coordination crisis" within the Mahayuti regarding the Rajya Sabha seats.

Ahead of the March 16 biennial polls, the Mahayuti remains in a position to win six seats, while only one would be left for the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). In the 286-member Maharashtra legislative assembly, the Mahayuti has over 230 MLAs. The demise of Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Ajit Pawar in the recent Baramati plane crash and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Shivajirao Kardile on October 17 last year has reduced the number of assembly members to 286 from 288.

Vision for Marathi's Future

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today clarified that the government is committed to ensuring that Marathi becomes not only a language of culture but also of economy and employment. In a special program titled 'Jave Vinodka Gaon' organised in the assembly on the occasion of Marathi Language Gaurav Day, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde mentioned concrete policy steps for the preservation of Marathi, such as creating an encyclopedia, organising literary conferences and increasing the use of Marathi in government affairs.