The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has written to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, seeking urgent intervention over alleged harassment and discrimination faced by Kashmiri students at the Government College of Nursing in Kurnool. The Association flagged complaints of verbal abuse, denial of Ramzan meal arrangements, restrictions on wearing hijab, and threats of suspension and eviction from the hostel.

Details of Alleged Harassment

In its letter, JKSA said, "Around two dozen Kashmiri students, most of them young women pursuing BSc Nursing, have raised serious concerns. Many are enrolled under the Prime Minister's Special Scholarship Scheme, a central initiative aimed at supporting students from Jammu and Kashmir."

According to the Association, the situation has created an atmosphere of fear and mental distress, severely affecting their academic performance and well-being.

Denial of Religious Practices

The students have alleged that during the holy month of Ramzan, their requests for basic arrangements for Sehri and Iftar were denied. They were reportedly prevented from ordering food from outside and were not provided adequate flexibility to observe fasting. The Association claimed that some students were questioned about choosing a government college in Andhra Pradesh if they were "so much into Ramzan and religious practices."

JKSA further alleged that students were pressured to remove their hijab and discouraged from observing religious rituals, which it termed a direct violation of fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 15 and 25 of the Constitution. Some students were allegedly subjected to verbal abuse and called derogatory names, including "terrorists." The letter also claimed that they were threatened with suspension and asked to vacate the hostel without a valid justification.

Appeal for Urgent Intervention

Calling the developments "deeply disturbing," the Association urged the Andhra Chief Minister to order an impartial and time-bound inquiry. It also sought immediate measures to ensure that no student is harassed or penalised for practising her faith and that necessary arrangements for Sehri and Iftar are facilitated.

JKSA noted that Andhra Pradesh has historically been known for its inclusivity and educational progressiveness. It expressed hope that swift action by the state government would safeguard the dignity, safety, and academic future of the affected students while upholding constitutional values. (ANI)