J&K Deputy CM Surinder Chaudhary hailed a Delhi court's acquittal of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case. He called it a 'day of celebrations' and praised the judiciary for keeping the faith of the citizens.

Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Surinder Chaudhary, on Friday lauded a Delhi court's acquittal of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 21 others in the Delhi Excise Policy case. Speaking to mediapersons here, Chaudhary congratulated Kejriwal and others and said that the judiciary has kept the faith of the citizens with its decision. "It is a day of celebrations, and congratulations are in order for the judiciary, Mr Kejriwal and Mr Sisodia because people in this country have instilled a lot of faith in the judiciary. The judiciary has kept that faith, so this is a big decision," he said.

'Contest elections on issues of national interest'

He further asserted that elections should be contested on issues of national and local interests. Highlighting the diversity in the country, the Jammu and Kashmir Deputy CM Chaudhary stated that everyone should have the right to equality. He further said that today's verdict by the special court reaffirms that stance. "Whether it's us, Kejriwal or any other party, elections need to be contested based on the issues of national interest. We can get votes by misleading people, but that will not develop the nation. The beauty of this nation is 'unity in diversity'. Various communities live in our country, so all of them should get equal rights. So all parties should contest elections based on actual issues. Today's verdict reaffirms that when we distract from the main issues, it impacts our youth adversely," Chaudhary stated.

Rouse Avenue Court discharges AAP leaders

This comes after the Rouse Avenue Court discharged Kejriwal, Sisodia and 21 others in the Delhi Excise Policy case, earlier today. The court refused to take cognisance of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) charge sheet.

'Truth emerges victorious': Kejriwal, Sisodia react

Following his discharge by Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi Excise Policy case, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday broke down outside court as he emphasised that he was not corrupt, adding that the court had said that both he and Manish Sisodia were "honest". Addressing reporters, Kejriwal also accused PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of hatching the biggest political conspiracy of independent India. He also alleged that the BJP planned to finish the Aam Aadmi Party by putting its top five leaders while asserting that he has always said that the "truth emerges victorious."

Manish Sisodia also hailed the Court's decision, saying that the truth has emerged victorious. "Satyamev Jayate. Today, once again, I feel proud of Baba Saheb Ambedkar Ji's visionary thinking and the Constitution he crafted. Despite all the attempts by Modi Ji's entire party and all their agencies to prove us dishonest, today it has been proven that Arvind Kejriwal - Manish Sisodia are staunchly honest," he said. (ANI)