Tripura CM Manik Saha announced that fines or legal action, including disconnection of utilities, will be taken against those who dump garbage improperly. He called for a public movement to ensure a clean and healthy environment for all citizens.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said that in the matter of environmental protection, garbage or waste cannot be dumped anywhere, and fines or legal action can be taken against violators if necessary.

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According to CMO Tripura, speaking at the one-day statewide workshop on waste management at Rabindra Bhavan in Agartala, CM Saha said that the law mentions the issue of ensuring the right to life. The law also includes the right to live in a clean and healthy environment. He said that together, everyone should build a beautiful Tripura, a healthy Tripura and a clean Tripura.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the voice of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. We have all taken this issue seriously. Emphasis has also been given to the scientific management of a clean environment and safe sanitation. For this, every person has a constitutional duty. We see garbage dumped everywhere, drain clogging and environmental pollution, which is a very dangerous issue for public health. So until public support comes forward, it will not be beneficial. For this, everyone's cooperation and support are needed. In this case, the issues mentioned in the Constitution should be taken to the people," he said.

Call for Public Movement and Awareness

The Chief Minister said that people from all sections should be more aware of waste management. "Keeping that in mind, everyone should work together and turn it into a public movement. Families, various institutions, and citizens should be involved in this activity. Each of us has the right to live in a beautiful environment. Therefore, we should also be careful while disposing of waste. In this regard, the public representatives of the municipal corporations should also be more aware and make the people of their respective areas aware of this issue," said Saha.

Strict Penalties for Violators

In the discussion, Saha also said that garbage or waste cannot be thrown anywhere to protect the environment. "District Magistrates will keep a watch on this matter. If necessary, they have the authority under the law to impose fines or take legal action. The law states that those who violate waste disposal rules may have their electricity and water connections disconnected," he said.

Role of Municipal Bodies and Citizen Responsibility

The Chief Minister told the representatives of the municipal corporations that they are the bridge between the public and the government. So they have a great responsibility here. The Chief Minister said it is possible to build a clean India only if every state is clean. "We are also working towards building a clean Tripura, a clean Agartala, and clean municipal organisations. We all have to work together so that we can build a sustainable and clean city. The prescribed user charge must be paid for garbage collection from homes, which is mandatory. Although many do not want to pay this charge, the state government has developed an app called 'Amar Sarkar'. The initiative has also been appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We all have to work together to build a beautiful Tripura, a healthy Tripura, and a clean Tripura," he added.

Mayor and MLA of Agartala Municipal Corporation Dipak Majumdar, Deputy Mayor Monika Das Dutta, Secretary of the Urban Development Department Milind Ramteke, Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation Saju Wahid A, Special Secretary and Director of the Urban Development Department Tamal Majumdar, along with other public representatives and prominent figures of the Municipal Corporation, were present. (ANI)