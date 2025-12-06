Tripura CM Manik Saha urged officials to develop industries using local raw materials for biodegradable products. He suggested a pineapple auction centre and also reviewed the SC Cooperative Development Corporation for community self-reliance.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha stressed the importance of setting up industries that use readily available raw materials in the state, with a focus on environmentally friendly, biodegradable products, the release said. Speaking at a review meeting on Friday of the Tripura Small Industries Corporation (TSIC) held at the Secretariat Conference Hall, CM Saha urged officials to "think outside the box and adopt new approaches" to industrial development in the state. He highlighted the potential of forest resources, pineapples, tea, and rubber for boosting local industries. "Considering the current situation, emphasis should be given to producing environment-friendly and biodegradable products", said CM Saha.

Specific Industrial Initiatives

He said that an auction centre will be set up to export more pineapples produced in the state to markets outside the state. CM Saha also suggested organising a pineapple festival and advised TSIC officials to take initiatives to set up a matchmaking and spice-making factory in the state.

According to the release, at the review meeting, Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma and TSIC Chairman and MLA Shambhu Lal Chakma informed the Chief Minister about TSIC's activities and plans. Industries and Commerce Secretary Kiran Gitte, Chief Minister's Secretary P.K. Chakraborty, Finance Secretary Apurba Roy, and the TSIC MD, along with other officials, were present at the meeting.

Focus on SC Community Development

Meanwhile, on Friday, Tripura CM Saha held a review meeting of the SC Cooperative Development Corporation Limited at the Secretariat, highlighting the state government's focus on the development of people from all sections of society. CM Saha said the Corporation plays a significant role in ensuring self-reliance and advancement of the Scheduled Caste (SC) community.

Noting that these corporations were not properly utilised in the past, he said the present government aims to operate them with transparency and efficiency. Addressing officials on Friday, the Chief Minister emphasised the need to strengthen the Corporation's development initiatives through proper planning, modern management, and a humane approach. He was briefed on the Corporation's programs and current status during the meeting. (ANI)