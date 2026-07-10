Tripura CM Manik Saha launched the Rabi paddy procurement drive, ensuring farmers get an MSP of Rs 2,369/quintal. He also inaugurated the new TIME Hospital, stressing the role of both public and private sectors in healthcare.

Tripura Launches Paddy Procurement Drive

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday inaugurated the paddy procurement drive for the Rabi Marketing Season under Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2025-26 at the Kakraban Agriculture Sub-Division in Gomati district. The procurement initiative is being carried out under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the Tripura Government continuing to procure paddy from farmers at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 2,369 per quintal. The initiative aims to provide remunerative prices to farmers and strengthen their socio-economic well-being.

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Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister reiterated the state government's commitment to ensuring that farmers receive fair returns for their produce while promoting agricultural growth and rural prosperity.

He said the procurement programme reflects the government's continued focus on improving the livelihoods of the state's farming community.

The state government has been actively implementing various farmer-centric schemes and welfare initiatives to enhance agricultural productivity, boost farmers' incomes, and ensure sustainable development in the rural sector.

The inauguration marks the beginning of the Rabi paddy procurement process in the state, reaffirming the Tripura Government's commitment to the welfare, prosperity, and economic empowerment of farmers. (ANI)

CM Inaugurates New Hospital in Agartala

CM Manik Saha earlier on Friday inaugurated the newly constructed TIME Hospital at Kuripukur on the outskirts of Agartala, reaffirming the state government's commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure through both public and private sector participation.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister emphasized that while the government continues to invest in improving public healthcare services, private healthcare institutions also have a vital role to play in ensuring quality medical facilities for the people. (ANI)