Residents of Ledum village in Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang seek aid two weeks after floods destroyed homes, land, and fisheries. Local MLA Ninong Ering and a central government team visited to assess the extensive damage and assured assistance.

Traces of destruction remain visible in Ledum village of Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang district nearly two weeks after severe floods triggered by the simultaneous swelling of the Sileng and Kileng rivers, while affected residents continue to seek compensation, rehabilitation, and restoration of their livelihoods. The floods on June 28 submerged villages, damaged houses, buried agricultural land under sand and debris, swept away livestock and caused extensive losses to the fisheries sector as ponds were filled with silt and debris.

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MLA Assures Compensation, Central Team Visits

Local MLA Ninong Ering also met affected families and assured them that government compensation would be provided and efforts would be made for their rehabilitation. Speaking to reporters, Ering said officials from the Ministries of Home Affairs, Finance and Agriculture, along with representatives of the National Highways, were part of the visiting team. "This team is from the Central Government; they have come from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Agriculture. Officials from our National Highways have also come. So, such a large team here--it is perhaps the first time that such a team has come to Arunachal," he said.

Expressing hope for assistance, Ering said the government was submitting details of the damage to secure funding for restoration works. On assistance for damaged houses, he said, "That is already there; it is part of the policy itself."

Flood Victims Recount Losses

Meanwhile, flood-affected residents said they had suffered extensive losses and urged the government to provide immediate relief. A local woman from Ledum told that her fish ponds, plantations and agricultural land had been destroyed in the floods after the Sileng and Kileng rivers overflowed. She said 12 fish ponds, including one spread over three bighas, had been damaged and claimed that fish reared for four years, along with fingerlings worth around Rs 14-15 lakh, were washed away in the floods.

Seeking government assistance, she said, "Government assistance should be provided at a time like this; they must help. If they don't help now, then what is the government for?" The woman also said floodwaters continued to erode her land and appealed for immediate protection measures to prevent further damage.

IMCT Assesses Damage

Earlier, an inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) led by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Joint Secretary Nishtha Tiwari visited flood-affected areas of Arunachal Pradesh to assess the damage caused by recent flash floods and landslides, assuring the state of all possible assistance from the Centre even as several areas remained inaccessible due to continuing rain. The Central Team could not reach the specific locations, though they have gauged the distance and the scale of the damage...The damage is so extensive that it is difficult to estimate the financial cost right now...(ANI)