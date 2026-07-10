A middle-aged litigant, Prabal Pratap, created a ruckus in the Supreme Court, using profane language against the CJI, calling judges 'judicial servant,' and hurling papers before a two-judge bench. The bench remained calm and reportedly took no action.

Litigant Creates Ruckus in Supreme Court

In an absurd development inside the Supreme Court on Friday, a middle-aged litigant named Prabal Pratap, appearing before a two-judge bench, caused high drama by making impudent submissions, using profane language while referring to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) and hurling papers that he had brought to place on record in his appeal.

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Noticing the man's shabby attire as he stood before the Court to begin his submissions, the bench of Justices KV Vishwanathan and Alok Aradhe confirmed whether he was appearing as 'party-in-person ', meaning that the petitioner was representing himself without a lawyer's aid. "Are you the party in person?, Justice Vishwanathan asked the man. "Yes", the petitioner answered without using any salutation such as "sir" or "my lords" that people normally use while addressing a court bench.

Seeking directions for registration of a first information report complaint against a Lucknow Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP), the man discourteously addressed the judges as "judicial servant". "Mr Judier.. (he stuttered)... judicial servant! I order you to order the registration of FIR against ACP Vikas Nagar, Lucknow", Pratap said. "You're ordering me? You're ordering us?" Justice Vishwanathan interjected in bemusement.

Unhindered by the Court's response, the petitioner continued his obscure submissions and concluded by hurling file papers he had brought along in the air. "Because I'm the sovereign! And "so and so" services are running several crime syndicates across the country. That's all from my side. Everything is on record. These are the papers I have. So I will throw it!" he submitted and hurled papers with considerable force in an attempt to create a ruckus.

He was immediately held physically by a security personnel who escorted him out as Pratap used a string of curse words while referring to the CJI. "Ye de dena curseword CJI", he said as he was being escorted out of the courtroom.

Though Prataps' indecency initially caused a bit of shock both at the bar and the bench, the two judges largely remained calm and continued to hear cases listed before the bench today. Reportedly, the bench has not taken any action against the petitioner.

A Look at a Past Incident

Not long ago, in 2025, a now-suspended lawyer had attempted to hurl a shoe at a bench led by the former CJI BR Gavai. He had later confessed that his act was in response to former CJI Gavai's remarks that were made in another hearing concerning a plea seeking directions for the restoration of a broken statue of the Hindu god Lord Vishnu. Surprisingly, the bench led by CJI Gavai had responded indifferently by showing mercy to the perpetrator by abstaining from taking any penal action in criminal contempt of court. (ANI)