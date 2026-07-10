The NGT has restrained three major cricket stadiums in Raipur, Jaipur, and Mumbai from hosting sports activities. The ban comes after they repeatedly failed to respond to directions on groundwater conservation and the use of treated sewage water.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has restrained three major cricket stadiums Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, and Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai from conducting any sports activities without the Tribunal's permission after they repeatedly failed to respond to its directions in a long-pending matter concerning groundwater conservation and the use of treated sewage water for stadium maintenance.

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NGT's Order and Rationale

A Bench comprising NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Afroz Ahmad passed the interim order while hearing an execution application seeking compliance with the Tribunal's April 15, 2021 directions aimed at reducing the use of groundwater for maintaining cricket grounds.

The Tribunal noted that despite repeated notices issued both by the NGT and the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA), the three stadiums had neither filed any response nor furnished the information sought regarding their water usage practices.

Observing that the matter concerns a serious environmental issue relating to groundwater extraction, use of treated sewage (STP) water, and groundwater recharge through rainwater harvesting, the Tribunal said that, considering the prevailing water scarcity in different parts of the country, it expected all stadiums to cooperate and take corrective measures. However, it found that Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Sawai Mansingh Stadium and Dr DY Patil Stadium had failed to respond despite repeated opportunities, imposition of costs and even notices warning of closure.

"By way of interim direction, we restrain the following three stadiums from carrying on any further sports activity in the stadium without the leave of the Tribunal till the next date of hearing," the Bench directed.

The Tribunal permitted the CGWA to prepare a fresh tabulated chart incorporating the latest compliance reports received from various stadiums within four weeks and listed the matter for further hearing on August 17.

Background of the Environmental Directives

The proceedings arise out of Execution Application No. 41 of 2023 filed to enforce the Tribunal's April 2021 order in Haider Ali versus Union of India. The matter was also heard along with a suo motu case initiated on the basis of a March 21, 2024, India Today news report titled "Bengaluru Stadium to Get Treated Water Supply for IPL Matches Amid Crisis."

In its April 15, 2021 judgment, the NGT had emphasised that conservation of water is an environmental necessity and directed the Ministry of Jal Shakti to convene a joint meeting with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to frame measures regulating groundwater extraction by cricket stadiums.

The Tribunal had suggested prohibiting the use of groundwater for maintenance of cricket grounds as far as possible, promoting the use of high-quality treated sewage water, ensuring installation of rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge systems, engaging environmental experts for stadium compliance and using sporting events to spread awareness on environmental protection.

During the present proceedings, the Tribunal noted that most of the 22 stadiums arrayed as respondents had filed compliance reports. However, the three restrained stadiums continued to remain non-compliant despite repeated notices from both the Tribunal and the CGWA.