Tripura CM Manik Saha participated in Diwali celebrations at the historic Matabari Temple. Additionally, he announced a significant increase in postgraduate medical seats at the Agartala Government Medical College for the 2026-27 academic year.

CM Manik Saha Visits Mata Tripura Sundari Temple

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday attended the grand Diwali celebrations at the historic Mata Tripura Sundari Temple, popularly known as Matabari, in Udaipur town of Gomati district. The three-day Deepawali Festival and Mela, being organised from November 8 to 10, has drawn devotees and visitors from different parts of Tripura and neighbouring states. The celebrations feature special religious rituals, devotional programmes, cultural performances and a traditional fair.

Significance of the Matabari Shrine

The Tripura Sundari Temple holds immense religious and historical significance. Established in 1501 AD by Maharaja Dhanya Manikya, the temple is regarded as one of India's 51 Shakti Peethas. According to Hindu mythology, it is believed to be the sacred site where the right foot of Goddess Sati fell. Situated on a tortoise-shaped hillock, the temple is also known as Kurma Peetha. The adjoining Kalyan Sagar lake further adds to the spiritual significance of the shrine.

The annual Diwali Mela, organised on the temple premises since 1903, is among the largest religious gatherings in Tripura. The festival brings together devotees and visitors for religious observances and cultural celebrations, while showcasing the state's traditional heritage and diversity. The Chief Minister's participation in the celebrations highlighted the significance of the annual festival and the preservation of Tripura's historical, spiritual and cultural legacy.

Boost to Medical Education in Tripura

Meanwhile, Saha on Saturday announced an increase of 58 postgraduate (MD/MS) seats at Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC), taking the total number of seats from 95 to 153 for the academic year 2026-27. The expansion will cover 16 specialised disciplines and is expected to provide additional opportunities for aspiring medical students in the state, while strengthening Tripura's medical education and healthcare infrastructure.

"The Post Graduate (MD/ MS) seat capacity at Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) has been increased from 95 to 153, adding 58 more PG seats in 16 specialised disciplines for aspiring medical students for the academic year 2026-27," Saha wrote on X. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)