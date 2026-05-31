Tripura CM Manik Saha and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar attended a live 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast and distributed benefits under the PM SVANidhi scheme to street vendors in Agartala, highlighting the Centre's commitment to their welfare.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday attended the live broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat and later took part in a programme for the distribution of benefits under the PM SVANidhi scheme in Agartala. Union Minister for Power and Housing & Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, was also present among the dignitaries of the dais. The event witnessed the participation of government officials, public representatives, beneficiaries, and party leaders.

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CM Highlights Scheme's Impact on Street Vendors

After listening to the Prime Minister's address, the Chief Minister interacted with beneficiaries of the PM SVANidhi Scheme and highlighted the Central Government's commitment towards the welfare and economic empowerment of street vendors. He stated that the scheme has played a significant role in providing financial assistance and promoting self-reliance among small vendors across the country.

During the programme, benefits under the PM SVANidhi Scheme were distributed to eligible beneficiaries. The initiative aims to support street vendors by providing collateral-free working capital loans, encouraging digital transactions, and improving their livelihoods.

Leaders Praise Central Government Initiatives

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Saha praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat programme, describing it as a platform that inspires citizens and promotes awareness of various social and developmental issues. Union Minister Manohar Lal also emphasised the importance of welfare schemes launched by the Central Government and reiterated the Centre's commitment to inclusive development and strengthening the livelihoods of street vendors through initiatives such as PM SVANidhi.

The programme concluded with the distribution of benefits to selected beneficiaries and a renewed call to ensure that government welfare schemes reach every eligible citizen. (ANI)