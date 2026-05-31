Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann lauded the state's education system and the performance of government school students in competitive exams. His remarks come amid a CBSE evaluation controversy and a protest by government employees against his administration in Mohali.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday highlighted improvements in the state's education system and lauded the performance of government school students in competitive examinations.

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Speaking to reporters, Mann said he had met top-performing students from across Punjab, including those from Classes 8, 10 and 12, who secured top positions at both district and state levels. "I have had the privilege of meeting the top-ranking students from across Punjab, specifically those from the 8th, 10th and 12th grades, who have secured the top positions both within their respective districts and across the entire state. Furthermore, I am delighted to observe the significant improvements currently underway within Punjab's education system," Mann said.

Mann also expressed satisfaction over students from government schools succeeding in challenging and competitive examinations. "It brings me great joy to see that students from government schools are successfully clearing highly competitive, rigorous and challenging examinations," he added.

His remarks come amid an ongoing controversy surrounding alleged irregularities and discrepancies in the evaluation of CBSE Class 12 answer sheets.

Punjab Govt Employees Protest in Mohali

Separately, Punjab government employees held a protest march in Mohali towards Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence over their various demands. Police also deploy water cannons to disperse the protestors.

Kharge Slams Centre Over CBSE Irregularities

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, earlier in the day, launched a sharp attack on the Centre over alleged irregularities and growing concerns in the CBSE evaluation process, claiming that students raising concerns were being labelled as "Deep State Agents" and "Pakistanis" instead of being heard.

In a post on X, Kharge claimed that both CBSE students and NEET aspirants had become victims of what he described as the government's failures in the education sector. "They set out to create 'Exam Warriors', but instead branded them as 'Deep State Agents' and 'Pakistanis'. Whether it is 17-year-old CBSE candidates or NEET aspirants, the Modi government has trapped the nation's youth in the web of its corruption, conspiring to dismantle the country's education system," said Kharge. (ANI)