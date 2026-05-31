Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma met EAM S Jaishankar to discuss strengthening the Act East Policy. The talks focused on Assam's potential role in enhancing trade and tourism with neighbouring countries, leveraging its strategic location.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and discussed ways to strengthen the Centre's Act East Policy while exploring Assam's potential role in enhancing trade and tourism ties with neighbouring countries.

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Deepening India's Engagement with Southeast Asia

Sharing details of the meeting, which took place at EAM's official residence, Sarma on X, described the interaction as insightful and said Jaishankar's perspective on global affairs and India's approach to current geopolitical challenges was always enlightening. "This morning, I had the pleasure of calling upon Hon'ble External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar ji. His perspective on global affairs and how India is navigating current geopolitical headwinds is always enlightening," the Chief Minister said. This morning, I had the pleasure to call upon Hon'ble External Affairs Minister, @DrSJaishankar ji. His perspective on global affairs and how India is navigating current geopolitical headwinds is always enlightening. I thanked him for sharing his insights on further… pic.twitter.com/M3vZj4ig5n — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 31, 2026

CM Sarma said he thanked the EAM for sharing his insights on further strengthening India's Act East Policy, a key initiative aimed at deepening India's engagement with countries in Southeast Asia and the broader Indo-Pacific region.

Leveraging Assam's Strategic Location

The Chief Minister also expressed hope for continued guidance from Jaishankar on how Assam can contribute to strengthening trade and tourism linkages with neighbouring nations, leveraging the state's strategic location as a gateway to the Northeast and Southeast Asia.

The discussions come amid ongoing efforts to boost regional connectivity, cross-border commerce and economic cooperation under the Act East framework, with Assam expected to play an increasingly important role in advancing these objectives. (ANI)