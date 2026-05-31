PM Modi expressed deep fascination with the repatriation of 11th-century Chola-era copper plates from the Netherlands, discussing their historical significance during his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed "deep fascination" with the repatriation of the 11th-century Chola-era copper plates (Anaimanglam plates) from the Netherlands to India after more than 300 years.

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Referring to his address in the radio programme Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi posted on X, "Ever since I returned from the Netherlands, I've been gripped by a deep fascination with the Chola-era copper plates that were brought back to India. Therefore, in the #MannKiBaat program, I spoke about them, and also elaborated on the three rare copper plates recently discovered in Chhattisgarh."

PM Modi on 'Mann Ki Baat'

During Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister said, "Ancient copper plates from the Chola period were returned to India at a special ceremony held in the Netherlands. The Prime Minister of the Netherlands was also present at the event. I am constantly receiving messages from India and abroad regarding these copper plates. People are expressing happiness and pride. There is also special enthusiasm among the Tamil community around the world."

About the Chola-Era Copper Plates

He added that the 21 large and three small copper plates describe the achievements of the Chola dynasty. "These include 21 large and three small copper plates. These are primarily related to King Rajendra Chola I fulfilling a promise made by his father, King Rajaraja Chola. They mention the donation of the village of Anaimangalam to a Buddhist monastery. These copper plates also describe the achievements of the Chola dynasty," PM Modi said in his radio programme.

The plates record the permanent land and revenue grant of the Anaimangalam village near Nagapattinam for the upkeep of the Buddhist Vihara, Chudamani Vihara, built by the ruler of Srivijaya, Sri Mara Vijayottungavarman, with permission from the Chola king, Rajaraja Chola. Rajaraja had issued the order verbally, and his son, Rajendra Chola, had the order formally engraved on copper plates so that the grant would have permanent legal and royal authority.

Official Repatriation Ceremony

Earlier in May, India secured the repatriation of the historic 11th-century 'Chola Plates' from the Netherlands. The invaluable artefacts were officially handed back at a high-profile ceremony in the presence of Narendra Modi and Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten. (ANI)