    IAF MiG-29 fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan's Barmer, pilot ejects safely; WATCH aircraft engulfed in flames

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 10:48 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 11:14 PM IST

    In an unfortunate incident, a MiG-29 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed after it developed a technical snag in Barmer district, Rajasthan, on Monday night. Fortunately, the pilot managed to eject safely before the aircraft hit the ground, and no casualties or damage to property on the ground were reported.

    The aircraft was on a routine night training mission.

    In a statement, the Indian Air Force Spokesperson Wing Commandeer Jaideep Singh said, "During a routine night training mission in Barmer sector, an IAF MiG-29 encountered a critical technical snag, forcing the pilot to eject.”

    “The pilot is safe and no loss of life or property was reported.”

    “A Court of Inquiry has been ordered,” Jaideep Singh added.

    Barmer Superintendent of Police Narendra Singh Meena said that the crash occurred near Utarlai airbase.

    Shortly after the crash, local residents captured video footage of the aircraft engulfed in flames, which has since surfaced online, showing the extent of the damage.

    This incident in Barmer adds to the list of recent accidents involving MiG aircraft, raising questions about the continued use of these aging jets in active service.

    Further updates will be provided as the inquiry unfolds and more details become available.

