A neighbourhood park in India turned into a battleground after a woman's years-long practice of feeding monkeys triggered a furious confrontation with local residents who demanded she stop immediately.

A neighbourhood park became the scene of a tense confrontation after a woman's long-standing practice of feeding monkeys sparked a furious argument with local residents who demanded she stop the activity immediately.

The incident, captured on video and shared widely on social media, shows the woman being confronted by neighbours from a distance as they asked her not to feed the monkeys in the park. The exchange quickly escalated into a heated debate over compassion for wildlife versus public safety concerns.

"Why didn't you stop me all these years? Please speak to me properly," the woman is heard saying in response to the neighbours' objections. The clip then shows her carrying a bag of mangoes towards the park while explaining her side of the story.

Years of Feeding Monkeys Leads to Confrontation

According to the woman, she had been feeding the monkeys in the area for several years because the animals had long inhabited the locality before the residential colony was built. She said one neighbour even questioned whether the park belonged to her father, to which she replied that she was simply feeding hungry animals that had lived there long before humans arrived.

The woman went on to say that she decided not to remain silent during the latest confrontation because she believed people had become increasingly insensitive towards animals. She argued that humans had settled in what was once the animals' natural habitat and that she was not asking anyone else to bear the cost of feeding them.

The video later shows her confronting the neighbours directly, urging them to have compassion for the monkeys and insisting that she was not doing anything wrong. She maintained that the animals get hungry too and had been living in the area long before people moved in.

Social Media Divided Over Wildlife Feeding Debate

The video, shared by an X account, triggered a divided discussion online. While some users sympathised with the woman's concern for the monkeys and agreed that urban expansion has steadily reduced wildlife habitats, many others argued that feeding wild animals inside residential neighbourhoods can unintentionally create bigger problems.

Several commenters pointed out that regularly feeding monkeys may make them dependent on humans, encourage them to enter residential areas more frequently and, in some cases, make them aggressive when food is not available. Others suggested that if people wish to feed animals, it should be done only in designated areas so that both wildlife welfare and public safety can be balanced.

At the same time, many acknowledged the woman's broader point that humans have increasingly encroached upon natural habitats, saying the conflict reflected the growing challenge of people and wildlife sharing the same spaces.

The caption accompanying the video read: "Woman confronts neighbours over feeding mangoes to monkeys in a park." It added the exchange between the two sides, with the neighbours asking her not to feed the monkeys there and the woman responding that the animals get hungry too.