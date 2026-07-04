A massive steel railway overbridge is being installed near Trichy Junction to ease traffic, with completion expected in six months. Concurrently, severe traffic and public protests have erupted due to the closure of the old Cauvery Bridge for maintenance.

New Steel Overbridge to Ease Trichy Traffic

To address the growing traffic congestion in Tiruchirappalli city, a massive steel bowstring railway overbridge is set to be installed near the Trichy Junction by the end of July, officials said. The project, which began in 2023, is being executed in collaboration between the Highways Department and the Railway Construction Department.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A key highlight of the project is the 58-metre-long and 15-metre-wide steel bowstring bridge, which includes a 1.5-metre-wide pedestrian walkway. Engineered with 594 tonnes of steel girders, the arch-shaped structure is designed to withstand heavy vehicular traffic, wind, and temperature fluctuations, ensuring long-term structural safety and durability.

The Railway Construction Department is executing this specific steel section at a cost of Rs 20 crore. According to officials, the massive steel structure will be lifted into place on concrete pillars using heavy-duty cranes by the end of this month. Following the installation, concrete decking and final finishing works will be carried out.

The Highways Department is simultaneously working on a 300-metre-long and 12-metre-wide approach bridge at an estimated cost of Rs 12 crore. While construction commenced on February 1, 2024, with an original completion target of April 30, 2025, the work faced delays and is currently in progress. Once the steel bridge is positioned, the Highways Department will take up the construction of the remaining 150 metres of the approach road. Officials expect the entire project to be completed and open for public use within the next six months.

Public Anger Over Cauvery Bridge Closure

While the city looks forward to this infrastructure upgrade, traffic disruptions in other parts of Tiruchirappalli have sparked intense public anger and street protests. Earlier, on June 27, residents staged a road blockade protest on Saturday at Sanjeevi Nagar on the Tiruchirappalli-Chennai National Highway, demanding the speedy completion of maintenance work on the Cauvery Bridge.

The old Cauvery Bridge had been closed for the past two days for repair works, resulting in severe traffic congestion and causing major inconvenience to commuters. The protesting residents said the prolonged closure has led to unbearable delays and urged the authorities to complete the maintenance work at the earliest.

Residents also pointed out that their long-pending demand for the construction of a flyover at Sanjeevi Nagar has remained unresolved for several years. They recalled that the local Member of Parliament had earlier assured them that the project would be taken up soon. However, with the closure of the old Cauvery Bridge, traffic congestion has worsened, prompting the public to launch the protest.

The traffic jam has stretched for nearly three kilometres, affecting the entire route from Oyamari Road through the Cauvery Bridge, Mambazha Salai, Thiruvanaikaval, Kumbakonathan Salai and the Tiruchirappalli-Chennai National Highway. Vehicles remain stranded, with traffic coming to a complete standstill and commuters unable to move even an inch.

The protest comes after the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) announced that it will shut the old Cauvery bridge near Odathurai on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway from Thursday (June 25) for three months to carry out routine maintenance work after 16 years. However, residents have raised concerns about the decision, saying the announcement came too late and that the closure is likely to worsen traffic congestion in the area.