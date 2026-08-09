A Cessna C172 training aircraft operated by Academy of Carver Aviation veered off the runway at Baramati airfield during a training exercise. The DGCA has launched a probe into the incident. No injuries were reported, but the aircraft was damaged.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Air Safety team initiated a preliminary investigation to ascertain the circumstances and contributing factors leading to the runway excursion incident at the Baramati airfield in Maharashtra on Sunday during a training exercise.

The Incident

A runway excursion incident involving a Cessna C172 type aircraft, registration VT-SEX, operated by Academy of Carver Aviation, a DGCA-approved Flying Training Organisation, occurred at Baramati Airfield, Maharashtra, on Sunday at approximately 12:25 PM.

The aircraft was being operated for a Circuit and Landing Emergencies (CL Emergencies) training exercise.

The aircraft was under the command of Capt. Chirag Shashikant Doifode, Flight Instructor, with trainee Abhijeet Jundre on board.

The aircraft taxied out at approximately 0639 UTC (1209 IST) for the scheduled training exercise. During the exercise, the aircraft entered the runway through Link Bravo and lined up at the threshold of Runway 29, where a rejected take-off exercise practice was carried out. Subsequently, the aircraft lined up at the threshold of Runway 11 and another rejected take-off exercise was carried out.

During the course of the exercise, the aircraft was unable to stop within the paved runway surface and subsequently veered off the extended paved surface beyond the threshold of Runway 29 towards the right side, resulting in a runway excursion. There were no injuries or fatalities reported.

Damage and Investigation Status

The aircraft has sustained prima facie damage to the propeller, engine cowling and nose landing gear. A detailed assessment of the damage will be carried out by the competent authorities.

Further information will be shared as and when it is verified and becomes available. (ANI)