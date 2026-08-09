BJD leader Sujata Rout Karthikeyan emphasised the party's focus on Gen Z. Meanwhile, former Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said he resigned over the NEET row to prevent Gen Z from being misled. BJD also reaffirmed its commitment to tribal communities.

Political Focus Shifts to Gen Z

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Sujata Rout Karthikeyan on Friday emphasised the party's focus on the younger generation, stating, "Gen Z is the future of our country and our state, and we are very proud of them. The Biju Janata Dal stands strongly behind Gen Z." She made the remarks on the sidelines of an event to mark the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples at the state headquarters of the BJD in Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, yesterday, former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the MP from Sambalpur in Odisha, who had resigned from the Union Council of Ministers two weeks ago amid widespread protests in Delhi, stated that he had stepped down stepped down from the post after attempts were made to "mislead" Gen Z during protests over the NEET paper leak controversy.

Addressing the 'Matira Mahaka' programme organised to felicitate Padma awardees of Western Odisha on Saturday, Pradhan said, "Gen Z belongs to us. Some people tried to deceive Gen Z. The ministerial position was not at all a prestige issue for me. My responsibility is nothing compared to the resolve of the new generation."

Last month, on July 25, Pradhan resigned from the Union Council of Ministers amid nationwide protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy. He said he was stepping down in the larger interest of students to ensure that the country's youth do not become "trapped in a web of confusion".

Following Pradhan's resignation, BJD President and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had, in a video posted on social media, said, "Gen Z, I'm proud of all of you. You are indeed the strength of our democracy." During the NEET protests too, the BJD leader had condemned the alleged police action against protesting students and the Opposition calling it "shocking" and demanding the resignation of the Education Minister over the handling of university examinations.

BJD Reaffirms Commitment to Tribal Communities

Meanwhile, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has reaffirmed its commitment to the tribal communities of Odisha, with leader Sujata Rout Karthikeyan stating that the party's governance has provided the community with "roots to stay grounded in heritage and wings to fly."

Speaking at a grand event organised at Shankha Bhavan in Bhubaneswar, the former IAS officer highlighted the 24-year legacy of the Naveen Patnaik-led government in empowering indigenous groups. "For our tribal brothers and sisters, the BJD government strengthened their roots and heritage, as well as gave them wings to fly in the world, prove themselves, and have a voice," Karthikeyan said.

The event, celebrated as 'International Adivasi Diwas,' saw the participation of tribal representatives from across the State. Addressing the gathering, BJD President Naveen Patnaik described the BJD as the "best friend" of the tribal community. "BJD has always stood firmly with tribal brothers and sisters for the rights and protection of their culture. The 'Jugantkariya' (epoch-making) programs started under the Biju Janata Dal government have brought about a revolutionary change in their lives," Patnaik said.

Reflecting on his administration's initiatives, Patnaik pointed to the establishment of the 'Swatantra Bhadhana Parishad' (Special Development Councils) as a unique step for the preservation of tribal art and culture. "Whether it was granting the right to collect forest produce to the Panchayats, building thousands of hostels, the 'Anvesha' program for higher education, or securing forest land rights, the BJD government was able to connect tribal brothers and sisters with development," the former CM added.

Sujata Karthikeyan noted that the setting up of Special Development Councils in 23 districts served as a model for the rest of the country. She stressed that the BJD's approach has always been rooted in "service-based politics and governance based on empowerment."

Naveen Patnaik concluded by reiterating the party's ongoing political struggle for tribal recognition. "Our fight to include 169 tribal groups of Odisha in the ST (Scheduled Tribes) list will continue. Let us move forward with determination, respecting the knowledge of our tribal brothers and sisters and protecting their culture," he said.

The International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples is observed annually on August 9 to promote and protect the rights of the world's indigenous population and acknowledge their contributions to global issues like environmental protection.