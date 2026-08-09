Jharkhand govt agrees to consider cancelling three JPSC exams and probe recruitment irregularities after talks with aspirants. However, student protests will continue as demands for a CBI probe into the CGL exam and age relaxation were not met.

Following the conclusion of second round of talks between the Jharkhand government and representatives of JPSC-JSSC aspirants, the state administration has agreed to consider the cancellation of several key examinations and initiate high-level investigations into recruitment irregularities. However, student leaders stated that the agitation would continue as a consensus was not reached on all demands.

Govt Agrees to Cancel Exams, Launch Probes

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, student leader Ravindra Paswan said, "This was the second round of talks with the government delegation. Regarding the specifics--specifically the 14th JPSC, JPSC Backlog 2023, and JPSC Backlog 2025 exams, the government has decided to consider cancelling all three." Highlighting the government's stance on agencies involved in the recruitment process, Paswan noted that the administration has proposed high-level probes. "The government has proposed CID and ED investigations into all exams conducted by the TDPL agency. Additionally, the government has accepted almost all of our demands concerning reforms, with the exception of one or two issues--such as age relaxation, on which no consensus could be reached," he added.

Deadlock Over CGL Exam Inquiry

The student leader further addressed the deadlock regarding the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination. While aspirants have been steadfast in their demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, the state government has proposed an alternative. "Regarding the CGL exam, the students demanded a CBI inquiry; however, the government did not agree to this. Instead, the government stated that a judicial inquiry would be conducted under the chairmanship of a retired judge, and if financial irregularities are detected, the ED would also be involved. Nevertheless, we students continue to demand a CBI inquiry," Paswan said.

Agitation to Continue

Confirming that the protests would not be called off immediately, Paswan asserted, "The agitation will continue; the agitation is still ongoing."

JPSC Members Resign Amid Protests

Meanwhile, earlier today, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar has accepted the resignations of three members of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) following the recommendation of the state government, Lok Bhavan said on Sunday.

The resignations submitted by Ajita Bhattacharya, Anima Hansda and Jamal Ahmed from their posts as JPSC members were accepted by the Governor, according to an official statement. The development comes amid protests by JPSC and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) aspirants over alleged irregularities in public service examinations. (ANI)