Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary announced a new committee for examination reforms to tackle malpractices using technology. Another panel will be set up to enhance education quality, with direct student interactions and a new law for stricter punishments.

Committee for Examination Reforms

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Sunday announced that the state government will set up a dedicated committee to reform the examination system and study technology-based examination models being followed globally to ensure transparent and fair assessments. Addressing the State-Level Pledge and Felicitation Ceremony on International Organ Donation Day and National Organ Donation Day in Patna, Choudhary said that conducting examinations has become a major challenge due to increasing use of technology and the need to prevent malpractices.

"We'll also need to form a committee for examination reforms. Because there are so many exams now, and with technology being so pervasive, if even one person compromises their integrity, the question paper ends up in the market," the Chief Minister said. "We have decided to form a full committee for this as well, and we will also constitute a committee to look into technology-based examinations conducted worldwide," he added.

Choudhary said the government aims to create a system where students do not feel cheated and examination processes become leakage-proof. "The entire young generation shouldn't feel cheated. We must care about this. That's why we need to focus now," he said.

Focus on Education Quality and Student Interaction

The Chief Minister also announced the formation of a state-level committee to improve the quality of education and transform schools into centres of excellence. "We have decided to form a committee to look into how we can further enhance the quality of education. A state-level committee will be formed to provide suggestions and work towards creating a structure that ensures children receive quality education," Choudhary said.

He further said that special collaboration camps would be organised across schools and colleges where students' suggestions and grievances would be collected through direct interaction with ministers, officials, MPs and MLAs. "Through the Sahyog portal, where many complaints come from students, we have decided that several portals will be used. Our key officials, ministers, MLAs and MPs will visit schools and colleges to interact with the younger generation and gather suggestions," he said.

Choudhary added that if students' issues were not resolved within 30 days, he would personally conduct a support camp once a month at the Chief Minister's level.

New Directorates and Stricter Laws

The Chief Minister also announced plans to establish Student Welfare Directorates in departments linked with students, including Higher Education, Education, Science and Technology and ITI, to ensure better coordination.

He said the government was committed to strengthening the education system and ensuring strict action against those involved in examination-related malpractices. "We have even enacted a law that anyone found involved in such crimes can be directly imprisoned for up to one year under the Goonda Act (CCA). No one will be spared. We must establish a system where the rule of law prevails," he said.

Expansion of Model Schools

Choudhary also highlighted the government's efforts to establish model schools in Bihar, saying 551 PM SHRI-like model schools have already been built and the number would be increased further. (ANI)