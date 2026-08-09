Telangana High Court has ordered Meta for the interim restoration of public access to the Facebook account of BRS social media activist Tajnoth Raghuveer Rathod, following a petition challenging the blocking of his account.

The Telangana High Court has directed the interim restoration of public access in India to the Facebook account of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) social media activist Tajnoth Raghuveer (Raghuveer Rathod) until further orders, following a petition challenging the blocking of his account.

The order was passed on August 7, 2026, filed by Raghuveer, who challenged the blocking of his Facebook account "Raghuveer Rathod", alleging violation of freedom of speech and principles of natural justice.

The High Court issued notice to Meta Platforms and directed it to file a response by September 7, 2026, while ordering interim restoration of access to the account.

BRS Legal Cell Defends Activists

The development comes as the BRS Legal Cell has been taking up cases involving social media activists and party supporters who, according to the party, faced police cases and alleged attempts of arrest over their online posts and political views.

The BRS Legal Cell claimed that it has intervened in several matters by challenging police actions, questioning alleged procedural lapses and seeking legal remedies before courts.

The party also referred to the Telangana High Court's judgment in the Nalla Balu vs State of Telangana case, stating that the ruling laid down safeguards concerning social media-related cases. It further said that the Supreme Court has supported these safeguards in matters related to social media FIRs.

The BRS Legal Cell said the recent judicial interventions underline the importance of due process, constitutional freedoms and protection against arbitrary action. The false cases are allegedly being filed by the Congress government against online activists and BRS social media warriors. (ANI)