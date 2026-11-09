A tragic car accident in Gariaband, Chhattisgarh, claimed the lives of a journalist and his family of four on Diwali night. Their vehicle plunged into the Tila Anicut river while they were travelling from Raipur to their hometown.

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Journalist and Family

Four members of a family, including a couple and their two children, died after their car plunged into a river at Tila Anicut in Rajim, Gariaband, on Diwali night, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Sheetal Sahu, his wife Bharti, and their children, including 19-year-old son Vikash and their 21-year-old daughter Purva.

Police Investigation Underway

Gariaband Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Karan Uikey informed that the family was travelling from Raipur to celebrate Diwali in their hometown when the car fell from Tila Anicut. The police recovered the bodies and sent them to Champaran for further legal formalities.

According to ASP Uikey, the deceased Sheetal Sahu was a journalist. The vehicle bore the label of "Media Executive." An investigation is underway, and further details are awaited.

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