Tragedy strikes Delhi: 21-year-old dies in explosion while making firecrackers at home

Authorities received a call on November 10 reporting the blast and the injured individual in the Welcome area. A subsequent inquiry revealed that the victim had sustained injuries during a blast from an unidentified material at around 2:00 pm in his residence.

A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi's Welcome area as a 21-year-old man, identified as Himanshu, lost his life in an explosion while attempting to make firecrackers at home. The incident occurred when it is suspected that Himanshu was mixing Sulphur and Potash to create the fireworks.

The explosion resulted in severe injuries, prompting his immediate transfer to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital. Despite efforts, he succumbed to burn injuries on Friday at 8:30 pm.

The Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) Team visited the site to collect evidence, indicating that the victim might have been making firecrackers at home.

Investigations are ongoing, shedding light on the possible cause of the blast. This incident follows strict guidelines in Delhi prohibiting the manufacturing, storage, sale, online delivery, and bursting of any type of firecrackers, a measure aimed at controlling pollution.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai emphasized the importance of environmental consciousness during festivals and highlighted that such decisions have received support from the people of Delhi.

The Supreme Court had earlier upheld the Delhi government's decision to impose a complete ban on firecracker use in the national capital, denying the plea to allow firecrackers containing barium chemicals.