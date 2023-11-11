Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Delhi court grants Manish Sisodia permission, visits ailing wife with police escort

    The court noted that Sisodia's wife had been suffering from multiple sclerosis for the past 20 years. The court's permission allows Sisodia to meet his ailing wife at their residence, complying with the specified security measures and timeframe.

    Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, currently in judicial custody over a money laundering case related to an alleged excise scam, was permitted by a Delhi court to visit his ailing wife at their residence. Allowed between 10 am and 5 pm, under security, the court instructed Sisodia to refrain from speaking to the media or engaging in any political activities during the visit.

    Earlier, the court had received applications from Sisodia, seeking a five-day permission to be with his wife. His wife has been battling multiple sclerosis for two decades, and on April 25, she suffered an acute attack, also being diagnosed with psychological problems.

    Sisodia held key positions in the Arvind Kejriwal government before his arrest in February, resigning as deputy chief minister and minister of various departments. His family continued to reside at his then-official residence on Mathura Road, sharing it with Education Minister Atishi.

    The money laundering case pertains to the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which allegedly favored specific liquor traders through cartelisation and bribery, an accusation denied by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The policy was later revoked, leading to a CBI probe recommended by the Delhi lieutenant governor, resulting in the ED registering a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

