Ayodhya aims to set new world record with 24 lakh diyas across 51 ghats during Deepotsav

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Ayodhya, the sacred city in Uttar Pradesh, is gearing up to set a new Guinness World Record by illuminating 24 lakh earthen lamps (diyas) across 51 ghats during the Deepotsav program.

Scheduled to commence at 3 pm, the event will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. A team from the Guinness Book of World Records will be present, utilizing drone cameras to count the illuminated diyas during the Deepotsav ceremony. The lighting of 24 lakh lamps will be orchestrated by a dedicated team of 25,000 volunteers.

Following the diya illumination, an enchanting laser show is planned to further enhance the festivities.

Addressing the security measures for Deepotsav, Ayodhya Range Inspector General (IG) Praveen Kumar assured, "The area has been divided into 14 police zones, and Artificial Intelligence has been employed to manage the crowd and traffic effectively."

Last year, Ayodhya made headlines by lighting over 15 lakh diyas, a feat achieved with the assistance of more than 20,000 volunteers along the banks of the Sarayu River, setting a new Guinness World Record. This year's celebration aims to surpass the previous record, creating a mesmerizing spectacle that captures the spirit of Diwali in Ayodhya.

