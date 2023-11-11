Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ayodhya aims to set new world record with 24 lakh diyas across 51 ghats during Deepotsav

    Last year, Ayodhya made headlines by lighting over 15 lakh diyas, a feat achieved with the assistance of more than 20,000 volunteers along the banks of the Sarayu River, setting a new Guinness World Record.

    Ayodhya aims to set new world record with 24 lakh diyas across 51 ghats during Deepotsav AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 11, 2023, 11:52 AM IST

    On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Ayodhya, the sacred city in Uttar Pradesh, is gearing up to set a new Guinness World Record by illuminating 24 lakh earthen lamps (diyas) across 51 ghats during the Deepotsav program.

    Scheduled to commence at 3 pm, the event will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. A team from the Guinness Book of World Records will be present, utilizing drone cameras to count the illuminated diyas during the Deepotsav ceremony. The lighting of 24 lakh lamps will be orchestrated by a dedicated team of 25,000 volunteers.

    Delhi court grants Manish Sisodia permission, visits ailing wife with police escort

    Following the diya illumination, an enchanting laser show is planned to further enhance the festivities.

    Addressing the security measures for Deepotsav, Ayodhya Range Inspector General (IG) Praveen Kumar assured, "The area has been divided into 14 police zones, and Artificial Intelligence has been employed to manage the crowd and traffic effectively."

    Last year, Ayodhya made headlines by lighting over 15 lakh diyas, a feat achieved with the assistance of more than 20,000 volunteers along the banks of the Sarayu River, setting a new Guinness World Record. This year's celebration aims to surpass the previous record, creating a mesmerizing spectacle that captures the spirit of Diwali in Ayodhya.

    Lands for jobs scam: ED arrests Amit Katyal promoter of AK Infosystems; check details

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2023, 11:52 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi court grants Manish Sisodia permission, visits ailing wife with police escort AJR

    Delhi court grants Manish Sisodia permission, visits ailing wife with police escort

    Devastating fire engulfs houseboats on Dal Lake in Srinagar; dramatic videos go viral (WATCH) snt

    Devastating fire engulfs houseboats on Dal Lake in Srinagar; dramatic videos go viral (WATCH)

    Explained How Air India's AI virtual agent 'Maharaja' is redefining aviation customer service snt

    6,000 daily queries in 4 languages: Air India's AI virtual agent Maharaja redefines aviation customer service

    Kerala: Maoists attempted to establish regional camp in Wayanad; Reports rkn

    Kerala: Maoists attempted to establish regional camp in Wayanad; Reports

    US Envoy Eric Garcetti wins hearts with 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' dance during Diwali celebrations at embassy (WATCH) snt

    US Envoy Eric Garcetti wins hearts with 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' dance during Diwali celebrations at Embassy (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    HD Kumaraswamy takes swipe at DyCM Shivakumar's vision for Greater Bengaluru vkp

    HD Kumaraswamy takes swipe at DyCM Shivakumar's vision for Greater Bengaluru

    Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur papped on 'romantic long drive' in viral video - WATCH vma

    Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur papped on 'romantic long drive' in viral video - WATCH

    Diwali 2023: Essential skin care tips for the festival of lights SHG

    Diwali 2023: Essential skin care tips for the festival of lights

    Karnataka: High Court directs govt to introduce audio announcement in buses vkp

    Karnataka: High Court directs govt to introduce audio announcement in buses

    Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash: Ananya Panday to Kriti Sanon, celebs wear best traditional attires RKK

    Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash: Ananya Panday to Kriti Sanon, celebs wear best traditional attires

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon