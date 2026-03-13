CM Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted Uttarakhand's national recognition for financial management and fiscal discipline. He cited NITI Aayog's report, which ranked the state second among Himalayan states, attributing the success to transparent policies.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said in the Assembly that Uttarakhand has, in recent years, gained recognition at the national level as a leading state in financial management, fiscal discipline, and good governance. He stated that the positive outcomes are the result of the state government's transparent financial policies, effective utilisation of resources, and a long-term economic vision.

Recognised for Strong Financial Management

Speaking during the Assembly session in Bhararisain (Gairsain), the Chief Minister said that "the recently released Fiscal Health Index 2026 by NITI Aayog has appreciated Uttarakhand's financial management. According to the report, Uttarakhand has secured the second position among the North-Eastern and Himalayan states. He added that "this achievement reflects the state's strong policies in revenue growth, improved quality of expenditure, deficit management, and debt management."

CM Dhami further said that "Uttarakhand has consistently performed well in maintaining fiscal discipline. In the Arun Jaitley Financial Management Report as well, Uttarakhand has secured the second position among special category Himalayan states after Arunachal Pradesh, highlighting the strength of the state's financial system and responsible governance."

The Chief Minister also informed that, according to the report received from the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, the Uttarakhand government has fully complied with the standards prescribed under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act. The state has maintained a revenue surplus and kept the fiscal deficit within the prescribed limit of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

Future Economic Vision and Governance

Dhami said that "the state government aims to further strengthen Uttarakhand economically and accelerate the pace of development. To achieve this, the government is making balanced investments in infrastructure, the social sector, and employment-generating sectors while maintaining fiscal discipline.' He added that "by working on the principles of transparency, accountability, and good governance, the state government is continuously striving to make Uttarakhand a financially strong, self-reliant, and developed state.'

CM Dhami on UCC and State Affairs

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, while speaking to the reporters, said, "...The State Govt is already working on various issues. UCC Act is in effect in the state...Our Govt is committed to ensuring that values and 'Devatva' continue. The assembly has functioned as per the stipulated time. I thank everyone for this."

He further added, "Strict action will be taken wherever any discrepancy is detected. There is no need for any person. This is a global challenge. But there are no problems in our country, in our state. All arrangements have been made, and I am reviewing this personally." (ANI)