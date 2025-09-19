Congress leader Sam Pitroda's Pakistan remarks drew flak; India reacted to Saudi-Pakistan defence pact; Aryan Mann led ABVP to DUSU victory; Nirav Modi filed a fresh plea; Apple launched iPhone 17, singer Zubeen Garg died in Singapore.

On September 19, Indian Overseas Congress leader Sam Pitroda sparked outrage with his Pakistan remarks, while India urged Saudi Arabia to respect mutual interests after its defence pact with Islamabad. In Delhi, ABVP swept DUSU polls with Aryan Mann as President. Fugitive Nirav Modi filed a fresh plea in London against extradition. Abroad, a Gujarati woman was shot dead in the US. Apple fans queued for the iPhone 17 launch in India. In business, India’s credit rating was upgraded to BBB+. In sports, Neeraj Chopra finished eighth at World Athletics. Singer Zubeen Garg died in Singapore. Here's is the brief of top 10 headlines of the day:

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

1. Sam Pitroda Says He Feels 'At Home' in Pakistan, Sparks Outrage

Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda, often at the center of political controversies, has stirred a fresh debate with remarks on India's foreign policy and its neighbours. Speaking about regional ties during an interview, Pitroda said India should prioritise its 'neighbourhood first' as part of the foreign policy and strengthen relations with countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal. He added that during his visits to these nations, he 'always felt at home', a statement that immediately triggered criticism from many, including the political rivals.

“Our foreign policy must first focus on our neighbourhood. Can we really improve our relationships with them? They are all going through difficult times, and there is no need to fight. There are issues of violence and terrorism, but in the neighbourhood there is a common gene pool,” Pitroda said.

2. India Says Saudi Arabia Should Respect Mutual Interests After Riyadh-Islamabad Defence Pact

India has reiterated that its ties with Saudi Arabia are anchored in a “wide-ranging strategic partnership” which has grown stronger in recent years. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, when asked about the recently signed Saudi Arabia–Pakistan defence agreement, said: “We expect that this strategic partnership will take into account mutual interests and sensitivities.” The agreement came just days after an Israeli strike targeted Hamas leaders in Qatar, which killed a few negotiators and sent shock waves through Gulf states that have long depended on the United States for their security. "This agreement... aims to develop aspects of defence cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression," read a statement published by the Saudi Press Agency.

However, the defence pact between Riyadh and Islamabad has sparked speculation that Saudi Arabia might look to Pakistan’s nuclear weapons for support as tensions rise in the Middle East. The pact, unveiled on Wednesday, brings together Saudi Arabia’s vast financial resources with Pakistan’s military strength, which remains the only nuclear-armed force in the Islamic world. While official details are limited, Saudi authorities have indicated that the arrangement covers “all military means.” Experts quoted by Reuters noted that the deal reflects diminishing confidence in Washington as the Gulf region’s long-term security guarantor.

3. DUSU Elections 2025: Aryan Mann Wins President Post as ABVP Bags 3 of 4 Seats

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) emerged victorious in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, clinching three out of four central panel posts. Aryan Mann secured the President’s post with 59,882 votes, Kunal Chaudhary won the Secretary position with 59,863 votes, and Deepika Jha took the Joint Secretary post with 59,919 votes.

The Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) managed to secure one seat, with Rahul Jhansla winning the Vice-President’s post after polling 29,339 votes.

Counting began at 9 AM on Friday at the Convention Centre in North Campus, with results declared by evening. Out of 1.53 lakh registered students, 60,272 exercised their franchise, recording a voter turnout of 39.36%, higher than last year’s 35.2%, but still lower than 2023’s 42%. A total of 21 candidates were in the fray for the four key posts.

4. Nirav Modi's Fresh Plea Against Extradition in London Court as UK Team Inspects Tihar Jail

Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi has approached a UK court to reopen his extradition case to India. His legal team claimed he risks torture during interrogations and inadequate prison facilities if extradited, even as Indian authorities prepare their legal response. According to a sources, the latest application by Nirav Modi was submitted last month. They reportedly said that the officials and a legal team were preparing to file a response to the petition in London. The latest development follows a recent visit by the UK Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to Tihar Jail for an inspection.

5. Gujarati Woman Chased, Shot Dead In US During Store Robbery Attempt

A 49-year-old Gujarati woman was shot dead during a robbery attempt at her convenience store in Union County, United States, late on Tuesday night. The victim, identified as Kiran Patel was the owner of DD’s Food Mart on South Pinckney Street. Police said they received a call around 10:30 pm reporting gunfire outside the store. When officers rushed to the scene, they found Patel lying unresponsive in the parking lot, riddled with bullet wounds. Emergency medical responders later declared her dead.

The incident was captured on surveillance cameras. According to police, a masked assailant stormed into the store wielding a gun and demanded cash from Patel, who was working alone. When she attempted to resist by throwing an object at him, the robber attacked her.

6. Apple Fever Hits India: Long Queues as iPhone 17 Series Launch Sparks Rush in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi

Apple has officially launched its highly anticipated iPhone 17 series in India, triggering long queues outside flagship stores in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi. The launch, which began today, includes the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, AirPods 3, Watch Series 11, Watch SE3 and Watch Ultra 3. The products were globally unveiled on September 9, 2025, and India marks one of the first markets to receive the new devices.

Fans and tech enthusiasts flocked to stores to experience the latest features of the iPhone 17 series and be among the first to purchase Apple’s newest offerings.

7. India’s Credit Rating Upgraded to BBB+ by Japan's R&I, Third Boost in 2025

India's long-term sovereign credit rating has been upgraded by Japan's Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) from 'BBB' to 'BBB+', while the Outlook remains Stable, the Government of India announced today. "Despite the uncertainties surrounding the global economic environment, India's economy can be expected to maintain firm growth thanks to the economic structures driven by domestic demand and the policies of the administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," noted the R&I rating review

This marks the third sovereign rating upgrade for India in 2025. Earlier, S&P raised India's rating from 'BBB-' to 'BBB' in August, and Morningstar DBRS upgraded from 'BBB (low)' to 'BBB' in May.

8. World Athletics Championships 2025: Neeraj Chopra Opens Up on 8th Place Finish in his Title Defence

Following his eighth-place finish and failure to defend his title at the ongoing World Athletics Championships, India's Olympic medalist javelin thrower superstar Neeraj Chopra expressed surprise at his underwhelming performance, saying that he had some back problems two weeks back, expected himself to make it through it, but admitted that it is "life and sports" after all.

Neeraj's hot streak of 26 top-two finishes since the 2021 Kourtane Games - the event that immediately preceded his historic gold medal at Tokyo 2020, ended with a disappointing eighth-place finish at the marquee event, with his best throw being a mere 84.03 m.

The last time an Indian superstar finished outside the top three in a competition was at the 2018 Continental Cup in Czechia, where he placed sixth.

9. Legendary Singer Zubeen Garg Dies at 52 in Singapore Scuba Diving Accident

Celebrated Assamese singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg has passed away in Singapore after a tragic scuba diving accident. Local police rescued him from the sea and rushed him to a hospital, where doctors tried to revive him in intensive care but could not save him. Organisers of the Northeast Festival confirmed that the singer succumbed to injuries sustained during scuba diving.

Zubeen was in Singapore to perform at the North East Festival later today. His untimely death has shocked fans and left a deep void in India’s music industry and the Assamese cultural world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep shock and sorrow over the sudden demise of popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, who passed away in Singapore after a scuba diving accident. The Prime Minister remembered him as a legendary artist whose music touched millions of lives across the country.

10. Thalapathy Vijay's Home Breached: Intruder Found on Terrace, Arrested

A major security breach took place at the Tamil superstar and politician Thalapathy Vijay's residence in Chennai on Friday. According to the Neelankarai Police officials, a man identified as Arun, age 24 years, allegedly trespassed into the residence of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party leader and actor Thalapathy Vijay, located on the outskirts of Chennai. It was followed by a thorough inspection of the actor's residence by a bomb disposal squad.

According to Police officials, the alleged intruder climbed a tree and entered Vijay's terrace two nights ago. TVK leader Vijay discovered the young man when he went on his terrace.