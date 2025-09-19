Sam Pitroda has triggered controversy once again by saying he felt 'at home' in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal, while urging India to focus on its neighbours first. The remarks sparked criticism from rivals, who accused him of glorifying Pakistan.

Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda, often at the center of political controversies, has stirred a fresh debate with remarks on India's foreign policy and its neighbours. Speaking about regional ties during an interview to Indo-Asian News Service (IANS), Pitroda said India should prioritise its 'neighbourhood first' as part of the foreign policy and strengthen relations with countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal. He added that during his visits to these nations, he 'always felt at home', a statement that immediately triggered criticism from many, including the political rivals.

“Our foreign policy must first focus on our neighbourhood. Can we really improve our relationships with them? They are all going through difficult times, and there is no need to fight. There are issues of violence and terrorism, but in the neighbourhood there is a common gene pool,” Pitroda said.

Recalling his visits to Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal, he added that he always felt “at home” in these countries. “They look like me, they talk like me, they like my songs, they eat my food. We must learn to live with them in peace and harmony,” he said.

His comments come months after a terror attack in Pahalgam killed 25 tourists, prompting India to downgrade diplomatic ties with Pakistan and launch Operation Sindoor to destroy terror camps across the border. The remarks drew sharp criticism from the BJP, with leaders linking them to the UPA’s alleged soft stance on Pakistan after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

Government advisor Kanchan Gupta mocked Pitroda, saying, “Like a genie, he pops up every election. Now he eulogises Pakistan, claiming he feels at home. Pahalgam? He’s likely never heard of it.”

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also attacked him on X, posting: “Rahul Gandhi’s blue-eyed boy Sam Pitroda says he felt at home in Pakistan. No wonder UPA took no tough action even after 26/11. Pakistan’s favourite, Congress’s chosen!”

This is not the first time Pitroda’s remarks have drawn fire. He has a history of making statements that spark political storms, often forcing the Congress party to step in for damage control. His latest remarks praising Pakistan, however, are likely to add further fuel to the ongoing political debate.