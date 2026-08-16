A barber named Rashid Mk has gone viral for a facial routine involving toothpaste, Eno, and Gulab jal. The video, which shows a surprisingly clear result, has sparked a mix of amusement and concern online regarding the safety of the technique.

If you believe that your skin care regimen is the greatest, you may not have tried the "ultimate" one yet! It turns out that scrub, face wash, and other such items were never the "answer"—it was always "Eno, toothpaste, and Gulab jal"! Based on this video of a somewhat well-known barber, that is.

Hairdresser Rashid Mk, who has more than 250,000 followers on social media, recently unveiled a "Facial Routine" that stunned both his fans and the rest of the internet. In the video, Rashid was shown carelessly applying two different kinds of toothpaste to a customer's face, followed by some Eno.

After that, the barber took some Gulab Jal and water and mixed everything together while massaging the client's face. The customer's face, the "end product," was surprisingly clear and fresh following the special facial.

The video started circulating online right after, eliciting a wide range of responses. While some people flooded the comment box with witty snark, the majority made jokes. While some described the technique as "harmful" to the customer's skin, many others playfully endorsed it.

Watch Viral Video

The post was shared on Instagram, by the handle ‘m_k_hair_styles_77’. The post was shared 2 days ago and pulled over 148K views from netizens.

How Did Social Media React?

“Harpic reh gayi veer (You forgot about Harpic),” a user joked. “That's not good actually, that is an acid reaction,” added another person. “Colgate actually works in the first 2 tries. Then skin starts absorbing chemicals the 3rd time and its ph gets disbalanced,” added another person. “I don’t even know what to say,” added another.