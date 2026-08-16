An Indian Navy sailor, his wife, and two children were tragically found dead at their residence in Navy Nagar, Mumbai, on Independence Day. A probe has been initiated by the police, with the Indian Navy offering full cooperation.

In a tragic incident on Independence Day, an Indian Navy sailor, along with his wife and their two young children, was found dead inside their residential quarters at Navy Nagar in Colaba, Mumbai, on Saturday.

Investigation Launched

Local police and naval security forces were alerted after the family failed to respond to calls, leading to the discovery of the bodies inside the official quarters.

Local law enforcement authorities have initiated a comprehensive probe to establish the cause and exact circumstances surrounding the deaths.

The Indian Navy has confirmed full cooperation with civil law enforcement agencies to ensure a thorough investigation into the matter.

Indian Navy's Statement

"In an unfortunate incident at Navy Nagar, Colaba, an Indian Navy sailor along with his wife and 2 children have been found dead at their residence on 15 Aug 26. Investigation is in progress by the Police and the Indian Navy is extending all possible assistance towards the same."

Police have secured the site for forensic examination, and further details regarding the identities of the deceased and the preliminary cause of death are awaited pending autopsy reports.