A British content creator said she was followed by a man on a bicycle during a solo run in rural Odisha. She said the incident made her reconsider her India trip.

What was supposed to be a solo run through rural Odisha turned into a frightening experience for a British content creator after she alleged that a man followed her on a bicycle and continued trailing her into an isolated area.

The traveller, who posts online as Amy On The Move, documented the incident in a video that has since spread across social media. According to her account, she was out jogging when she noticed a man following her. She eventually reached what appeared to be an abandoned location and realised she was alone with the man still behind her.

Traveller said she did not report the incident as she did not believe police would act

Feeling unsafe, she began recording and contacted a friend over a video call. "Not a great start in this town. That guy is following me, I'm honestly kind of over India, I think I am just gonna leave, this guy is making me so nervous," she said.

She was heard confronting the man directly, saying, "Go away, leave me alone." The video shows the man riding a bicycle behind her as she continued moving through the area.

Sharing the clip online, she wrote, "On a run in rural India, I got stalked by a guy on a bike, then trapped in an abandoned area. I probably only escaped because I called a friend and made it obvious the guy was on video. Honestly I'm pretty tired of India already and I'm probably going to leave."

The footage prompted a wave of reactions online, with many condemning the alleged behaviour. Others advised solo travellers to exercise caution in unfamiliar locations.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, she said she had been travelling in India for nearly two weeks when the incident occurred in Odisha. She had planned a longer cycling trip from Kolkata to Kerala and up the western coast. However, the incident made her question whether it was safe to continue alone.

She said she did not report the incident to authorities, alleging she did not believe police would take action. She cited instances of littering in front of police officers as an example of what she described as a lack of enforcement.

The video has triggered a wider discussion online about safety for solo travellers.