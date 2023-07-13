Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tomato trouble in MP: Wife leaves home after husband uses tomatoes for cooking without asking her

    The man alleged that his wife got upset after he used tomatoes in the food without consulting her and started arguing about it. "She didn't want me to add tomatoes," he said. The police have confirmed that the man has filed a complaint.

    Tomato trouble in MP: Wife leaves home after husband uses tomatoes for cooking without asking her
    First Published Jul 13, 2023, 1:49 PM IST

    The recent surge in tomato prices has had a significant financial impact on many in India. Not only have consumers been affected, but the escalating costs have also presented challenges for restaurants, food manufacturers, and various businesses that heavily rely on this versatile ingredient.

    However, a peculiar incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol, where a woman decided to leave her husband after he used two tomatoes while preparing a meal.

    Sandeep Burman, the owner of an eatery, sought assistance from the police in locating his wife, Aarti Burman. Expressing his distress, Burman stated that his wife, along with their daughter, left their home and boarded a bus.

    India acts as link between global south and western world: PM Modi

    Despite providing her photograph to the police and actively searching for her over the course of three days, he has been unable to locate her. The situation has left him deeply concerned about their well-being and the status of their relationship.

    The man alleged that his wife got upset after he used tomatoes in the food without consulting her and started arguing about it. "She didn't want me to add tomatoes," he said. The police have confirmed that the man has filed a complaint.

    "Aarti left her home after an argument with her husband and went to her sister's place in Umaria," said Sanjay Jaiswal, Station House Officer, Dhanpuri, Shahdol.

    Following her departure from home due to distress, the police have intervened and facilitated a conversation between the husband and wife. According to Jaiswal, it has been resolved that the woman will return home soon, indicating a positive outcome to the situation.

    Bihar: RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided | WATCH

    The Consumer Affairs Ministry has shed light on the primary factors contributing to the seasonality of tomato prices, attributing it to the cycle of planting and harvesting seasons, as well as regional variations.

    In response to the high prices of tomatoes, the government has taken action by announcing the sale of tomatoes at discounted rates in retail markets in the national capital and select cities starting from Friday. This initiative aims to alleviate the burden on consumers as the price of this kitchen staple has soared to over Rs 200 per kilogram in certain parts of the country.

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2023, 1:49 PM IST
