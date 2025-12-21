Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva condemned AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj for his sarcastic pollution remarks. He blamed the Kejriwal governments in Delhi and Punjab for the crisis, citing over ten years of negligence and alleged health scams.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva has condemned Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj for making sarcastic comments on a serious issue, such as pollution, by referring to 'Superman, Spiderman, Batman and Santa Claus fainting'. He said that what the people of Delhi are suffering today is the result of the "negligence" of Arvind Kejriwal's governments in Delhi and Punjab.

Sachdeva highlights past failures, alleges scams

Sachdeva further claimed that when Saurabh Bhardwaj was the Health Minister in the Kejriwal government, his government "played with the health of the people." "No work was done on pollution control for over ten years. During his tenure as Health Minister, cases of distribution of fake medicines in Delhi government hospitals came to light, and Mohalla Clinics turned into centres of scams," the BJP leader said

BJP advises AAP to work seriously on pollution

The Delhi BJP President said it is regrettable that when they were in power, the Kejriwal and Saurabh governments "failed to manage the causes of pollution, and now that they are in the opposition, they are making laughable statements."

Virendra Sachdeva said that by not working while in power and now making "frivolous"marks on pollution, both Kejriwal and Saurabh are "losing their image among the public." "It would be better if Kejriwal and Saurabh work seriously and, instead of indulging in sarcastic theatrics on pollution, let the people of Delhi and the government focus on preventing pollution," the Delhi BJP Chief added. (ANI)