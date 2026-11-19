A toddler's unusual visit to a petrol pump has captured the internet's attention. The little boy arrived with his toy car for refuelling, while an attendant's heartwarming response turned the moment into a viral sensation

A seemingly ordinary day at a petrol pump turned into an adorable moment when a toddler arrived with his toy car, apparently looking to get its tank refilled.

The video, shared by Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along on social media platform X, shows the little boy pulling his toy vehicle towards a petrol pump attendant. Despite being accompanied by a miniature car, the toddler appeared to have a very clear purpose.

The young customer seemed convinced that his toy vehicle needed fuel, just like a full-sized car. His serious approach to the unusual request made the interaction even more amusing.

Petrol pump attendant plays along with little customer's request

Rather than dismissing the toddler's request, the petrol pump attendant decided to join in on the fun. Understanding the child's imagination, he picked up the fuel nozzle and pretended to fill the toy car's tank.

The attendant appeared equally amused by the situation and played his part with a smile. What could have been a brief and ordinary interaction became a delightful exchange between the little boy and the worker.

The video captures how a small gesture from an adult can make a child's imaginative world feel real. The attendant's willingness to entertain the toddler's request became one of the most appreciated aspects of the clip.

Toddler offers money after pretend refuelling, video goes viral

The sweetest part of the interaction came after the pretend refuelling was completed. The toddler took out a currency note and offered it to the attendant as payment for the service.

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The worker initially appeared reluctant to accept the money, seemingly touched by the little boy's gesture. However, the toddler continued insisting, eventually convincing the attendant to take the note.

Satisfied with the transaction, the child walked away with his toy car, seemingly having completed an important errand.

Along shared the video with the amusing caption, "Pura khaali ho gaya tha", which translates to "It had become completely empty."

The video, originally shared on November 17, has attracted considerable attention online.